Science and Data at the World Agricultural Innovation Summit FTW





The goal is to strike our hearts in the field of agricultural technology. The entire World Agricultural Technology Innovation Summit, which began today on a virtual platform, aims to celebrate the science and data of large and small farmers. The two-day event included a wide range of opportunities to network and learn, including one-on-one meetings, roundtable meetings, and many presentations on the agricultural food system.

Much of the focus was to strengthen the food supply chain and help drive the agricultural industry towards its impact on zero carbon. The bottom line is to provide producers who are already committed to sustainability with more tools to engage in responsible food production.

Tom Bilsack made his opening remarks at the summit just two weeks after his second mission as Secretary of Agriculture. He states that the USDA’s origins are science-based and sees it as a path to this area.

Today, he said, “science and data-driven decision making needs to be used to increase access to productivity.”

It can happen through the farming strategies we are adopting, or through national farming policies, he said.

Bilsack specifically addressed the challenges posed by the pandemic in terms of food supply, the science needed to improve and advance animal health, and the increasing challenges posed by climate.

“American and global agriculture is under pressure to produce more with less resources. Climate pressure, pressure to face more severe weather, droughts, more serious floods, More serious storms, and more imminent illnesses. Science and data can help address these challenges. “

It could be brought in the form of new seed technology and drought-resistant crops, and through vertical farming systems, targeted lighting systems can be used to grow crops faster, he said. He also emphasized precision technologies such as drones and sensors. These can be dynamic advances for the industry.

The World Agritech Innovation Summit will continue, with more discussion on these important agricultural topics. Major agricultural companies such as Bayer, Koch Agribusiness, Syngenta and BASF all contribute to this educational and informative endeavor.

