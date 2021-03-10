“Apex Legends” Nintendo Switch Server Down: Battle Royale Free Release Today





Apex Legends is now available on the Nintendo Switch platform, free for users who want to experience battle royale on a hybrid console, and a major update to the game. However, some users are experiencing issues with the game’s server going down, and players seem to overwhelm the game with downloads and usage.

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

Respawn Entertainment is one of several developers who have advanced into hybrid consoles and are providing battle royale gaming experiences for Nintendo Switch. Branchout is aimed at addressing the large community of Nintendo Switch users of games whose platform has a limited title in the action shooter genre.

Nintendo Switch is popular in hack and slash, role-playing games (RPGs), MMORPGs, and other genres, but Battle Royale also seems to be gaining attention among gamers. “Apex Legends” has always been a highly acclaimed title and has a large player base alongside popular titles such as “Fortnite”, “PUBG” and “Call of Duty: Warzone”.

‘Apex Legends:’ Server down

According to Express UK, some players are complaining through the social media platform that they are having server issues with the newly introduced game for Nintendo Switch. Some users prove that the game is not downloaded within the platform and continue with the load icon instead of the move percentage.

The Steam server outage is very clear on the Steam Population Chart. Apex Legends steam pop has been reduced to 46,000 simultaneous players.

See also https://t.co/NNOQsuVttwpic.twitter.com/gACTxAM4iA.

— Apex Legends Status (@_ApexStatus) March 10, 2021

In addition, for some users who have already downloaded the game, Apex Legends will fail to log in or create an account because the game freezes on the home page or login page. The Apex Legends team and Respawn Entertainment haven’t explained the cause of this outage, but some fans speculate that it’s due to a high number of downloads.

I think it’s because many people are downloading the game at the same time.The server can be overwhelmed

— Ilona (@LikeToBeBossy) March 9, 2021

On the other hand, some players have successfully downloaded and created the Battle Royale profile, but have reported that some actions are stuck on the game screen and cannot be moved. Battle royale controls are malfunctioning and users speculate that the cause is a problem with the game’s server.

Does anyone else have this problem? #NintendoSwitch #ApexLegends #ApexLegendsSwitch pic.twitter.com/nsCLob1KHy

— Brooke Naegi (@BrookePageBE) March 10, 2021’Apex Legends:’ Launch of Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Respawn Entertainment)

Today is an important moment for Nintendo Switch users and Apex Legends fans. Both large names have been combined into one, providing hybrid console gamers with a new battle royale experience. Fans are looking forward to the release of the game Nintendo Switch, which is expected from 2019.

Hi, switch players and welcome! We are pleased to announce that Apex Legends is now available on #Nintendo Switch.

First, enjoy: Double XP30 Free Season 8 Battle Pass Level for the first two weeks Legendary Pass Finder Skin-Pass-pic.twitter.com/E9ulOc01hu

— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 10, 2021

Apex Legends has a large player base from the Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PC platforms, adding Nintendo Switch to the action shooting frenzy. This game offers cross-platform play, commonly known as “cross-play”. This allows people to connect with other gamers on a variety of platforms and start battle royale.

