How Scientist Jennifer Doudna Leads the Next Technological Revolution | Innovation





Since March last year, the ground floor of Jennifer Doudna’s Innovative Genome Institute in Berkeley has become a Covid-19 test facility that processes thousands of samples daily. Doudna has received a new Nobel Prize. She and her French collaborator Emmanuelle Charpentier won the honor in 2020 for the “development of a method for genome editing” known as CRISPR. It leads to a new coronavirus. Therefore, when a pandemic occurred, IGI, which aims to apply genomic engineering for the public good, turned its attention to the prevention of the virus. Their scientists are working very quickly with other researchers to develop CRISPR-based home trials and explore ways to use CRISPR for antiviral treatment.

Scientists have made great strides in understanding genetic materials such as DNA and RNA since the discovery of the double helix in 1953. Today, these advances are driving a global battle against the coronavirus, revealing the link between biotechnology and our lives, not only in the future, but also today. After all, laboratory-made messenger RNA produces and counts antibodies in the arms of 90 million Americans.

In 2012, 14 months after the collaboration began, Doudna and Charpentier published a pioneering study. Their lab has devised a way to use the innate immune system of bacteria to accurately cut genetic material. This is “a user-friendly approach with considerable genetic potential. Targeting and genome editing applications,” they write.

A few years after her research became a hot topic, Doudna spoke at an event hosted by the Aspen Institute, before the birth of the world’s first genetically modified baby in China. The biographer Walter Isaacson was the CEO there. Isaacson has documented the life and transformational ideas of Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci, and Albert Einstein. At the time, he said: This is biotechnology. He concluded that Doudna’s journey was interwoven with these biochemical discoveries and debates, much like a strand of the DNA double helix.

The Dawn Era of Daudna and the Genome shares Isaacson’s latest book, Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Central Claims of Mankind’s Future. Like his previous work, it’s a story of transformative ideas, but this time the revolution is going on in real time, with the innovative thinker at the heart of it being women.

The full title of this book may seem spectacular, but Isaacson has actually taken that paradigm with the ability to easily modify the genetic code (which allowed Doudna’s research on a gene editing technique known as CRISPR). I have a compelling claim that I am changing. .. He explains that genetic editing can cure sickle cell anemia and stop Huntington’s disease. But where are the lines of acceptable and unacceptable editing drawn, and what if the ability to guide natural selection goes into undoubtedly more frivolous territories, such as choosing the height of a future child? Given the already dramatic difference in health outcomes between privilege and resource deprivation, not to mention the potentially high price tag for gene editing, “We can create a gene gap that widens with each new generation. “I will,” Doudna worries.

To understand the complexity of gene editing, Isaacson begins with some basic discoveries. How the pea breeding of the monk Gregor Mendel revealed the genetic traits inherited between generations and scholarship to elucidate the structure of DNA. He guides readers from the salt pans, which keep Spanish people away, to the yogurt company’s lab, Berkeley Cafe. There, Doudna talked with a colleague as scientists summarized how bacteria could detect and destroy virus invaders. Next, we will elaborate on how this discovery of basic science has led to breakthroughs in genetic engineering, as well as the resulting medical potential and ethical dangers.

“I wanted to show that discovery is a team sport and is driven by people who are very tenacious and insightful. [like Doudna]”Isaxon says. “So the book has a cast of colorful characters.” The book is a vibrant portrait of another scientist-not just a complete professor, but a lesser-recognized graduate whose experiments are the daily backbone of the laboratory. It is scattered all over. We meet Blake Wiedenheft, a Montana outdoor researcher in Daudna’s lab, who helps us understand the structure of key enzymes. Josiah Zayner, a pierced bio-hacker who livestreams his own subject genetic experiments. And Feng Zhang, a friendly molecular biologist who is a scientific rival of Daudna. (The Broad Institute of MIT, Biomedical and Genome Research Center, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is rapidly tracking Zhang’s patent application for the use of CRISPR in human cells, defeating Daudna and Charpentier, and is underway as outlined by Isaacson. Paid an additional fee to start the patent war.)

“They are all great characters and they all deserve their own biography, but I wanted to weave it into the story of discovery and a kind of detective story,” says Isaacson.

As the protagonist, Doudna’s personal and professional trajectory serves as a gateway to larger questions about science. “Her life story seemed to connect all the strands I wanted to hit,” says Isaacson. Her divorce is linked to her dedicated dedication to research. Her fierce patent dispute extends to reflection on what her scientific contributions are remembered and written out of history. And her nightmare, when Hitler asks to explain how CRISPR works, launches a section of the book dedicated to the ethical challenges posed by gene editing. In the wake of this dream, Doudna began organizing policy debates about what constraints scientists should impose on human gene editing experiments.

Isaacson packs hours of interviews, court decisions, Slack channel conversations between scientists, footnotes of academic papers, and code breakers that cut details from the time spent hitting a wall at a meeting. All of these are useful for turning pages. The humorous whodunit pace to potentially dry feed in laboratory science.

The Smithsonian called Isaacson at his home in New Orleans to talk about new books and biological innovations.

When did you first decide to write this book?

When you hear [Jennifer Doudna] Talking about the moral dilemma of CRISPR, I realized that it would be faced by our generation. It will be useful to understand it. And the best way to understand it is to make it a journey of discovery. That is, I have a central figure like Doudna discovering things, and we walk with her while she makes these discoveries. It’s a pleasure to discover how something works, especially if it’s ourselves.

In this book you claim that biology is a new technology. How are the digital and biotechnology revolutions different?

Biotechnology is something we all can relate to because we are all living things. In a dorm room or garage, it’s not as easy as building a social network or computer. It allows innovation to occur in many places.In a sense, Kendall Square in Cambridge [home to a plethora of biotech companies] It’s the new Silicon Valley. Similarly, from Berkeley to Austin, you have a major center of biotechnology, which is more international.We look [Covid-19] vaccine. You can see what the German company BioNTech looks like. Oxford University; And all three universities in China are cooperating internationally and competing to make vaccines.

The last 80 pages of this book explain the cast of this character and how it reacts to the Covid-19 pandemic. How did the pandemic change this book?

CRISPR is a system that bacteria have used for a billion years to fight viral attacks, so when the coronavirus hit, it naturally became part of the book. You can now use the tool to fight the virus. When I started this book, I thought biotechnology was incredibly exciting and colorful characters were doing great things. By the time the pandemic happened, I realized I was underestimating the case. It is even more important and more relevant to our lives.

At the end of the book, Michael Eisen, a professor of George Church at Harvard University and editor of eLife, said he believes that the pandemic will reduce the monopoly of science a bit and hide it in the future. I am. Do you share that optimism?

Okay. I think scientists remembered that they weren’t just patenting, they were doing their job to help humanity. I am optimistic enough to believe that it is one of the main motives of those who pursue science. This reminded me of how noble the effort was. We realize that science is a highly competitive field and hope that it will inspire a new generation, but it all shares some of the same goals and ultimately brings us out of horrific illness. We will join hands to protect it.

I’m really excited about DETECTR and SHERLOCK, two home-based testing systems using CRISPR that contains the new coronavirus, developed by the team at Mammoth Biosciences in Broad and Doudna.

When Steve Jobs went to his dad’s garage with a friend and created an easy-to-use computer Apple II that could be plugged in and started, it would be very personal when the digital revolution came to our home. Made it possible. Even if I didn’t understand how the microchip works, I felt its power. This year it will happen in biology. These home CRISPR-based kits not only allow us to detect if we have been exposed, but also [the novel] It’s a coronavirus, but it detects infections, detects cancer, understands the microbiota and how it works in the gut, and does all sorts of things we never dreamed of. .. Not only will it make a big leap in human health, it will bring biology to our homes, just as the personal computer brought digital technology to our homes.

What does this book say about what it takes to be an innovator?

I hope Jennifer Doudna will be the model. A supportive person who is very tenacious and competitive, but who knows how to connect people. You don’t have to be a hackathon technician to be a hero in this new era. You can have joy like Jennifer Doudna, or like the many young researchers I met at these conferences.

