Epic Games Expands App Store Battle to Google, Australia





Epic Games filed a legal claim against Google alleging that the search giant acted anti-competitively and violated Australian consumer law and parts of national competition and consumer law Did.

The allegation, filed in the Federal Court of Australia, accuses Google of exploiting control of the Android OS to limit the competition for payment processing and app distribution on the Google Play store.

“This harmful activity curbs innovation, reduces consumer choice and raises prices,” the company said in a statement.

In his allegations, Epic said Google’s “violations hinder or prevent the distribution of Epic’s (and other app developers’) software applications.” He said such actions prevented meaningful competition in distributing apps to Android devices.

“These restrictions make Google almost monopolized in the market through the control of the Google Play Store,” Epic wrote in his claim.

Not only are developers forced to use Google’s in-app payment service, which costs a 30% fee, according to Epic, but Google has made it “very difficult” to download apps directly to Android devices. It forces the majority of users to get the app. Through the Google Play store

“Google gives the illusion of being open by discussing the existence of alternative app stores on the platform and allowing direct downloads of apps from third-party providers, but in reality, These situations are so rare that it’s an Android OS. ” Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic, said:

“The barriers that Google imposes on the Android OS are real. For direct downloads, the process is so difficult and scary that it’s quite normal for users to get it, but apps from third-party websites. Discourages downloading. Apps on the desktop.

“It’s this behavior that shows that Google is more interested in pretending to be open than giving consumers a choice. Consumers have the right to install apps from selected sources and developers We believe that we have the right to compete in a fair market. ”

This allegation has been filed with Google LLC, Google Asia Pacific, and Google Australia.

Epic in November filed a similar claim against Apple Australia.

“Apple’s actions prevent or prevent Epic and other app developers and in-app content payment providers from competing or effectively competing in the iOS app distribution market and the iOS in-app payment processing market, and continue to prevent or prevent them. We are claiming to the local branch of Apple.

“In particular, Apple’s actions have forced Epic and other app developers to pay Apple’s exclusive price in connection with all in-app purchases of in-app content on iOS devices. This is the app. It caused harm such as rising prices for content within. It was due to iOS device users in Australia and lost Epic’s profits. “

Epic filed a proceeding against Apple in the United States in August, accusing Apple and Google of being anti-competitive and monopolistic. Accusations arose after Epic implemented its own in-app purchase system, evading app store charges, and after both tech giants removed Fortnite from their respective app marketplaces.

Apple countered Epic Games in September, accusing game developers of paying nothing for the value they gained from being in the App Store. The game designer also breached the App Store’s contractual obligations, claiming that he had stolen commissions by deliberately implementing his own in-app payment system.

Since then, the proceedings have been extended to the dismissed Britain and the European Union.

“Epic isn’t seeking damages from Google or Apple, it’s just seeking fair access and competition that benefits consumers and developers,” Fortnite maker confirmed in a statement Wednesday. ..

Related coverage





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos