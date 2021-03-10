DOE Announces $ 30 Million for Quantum Information Science to Address New Challenges in the 21st Century





The DOE Nanoscale Scientific Research Center supports QIS research to promote energy, economics, and national security.

Washington DC – The US Department of Energy (DOE) today helps scientists understand how nature works on a very small scale, one hundred thousandth of the diameter of human hair. Quantum Information Science (QIS) ) Announced plans to provide $ 30 million for research. .. QIS will help us solve some of the most pressing and complex challenges of the 21st century, from climate change to national security. Watch this video to learn more about QIS.

“Quantum computing and devices have revolutionized the way we process information and are now ready to develop new technologies that are out of our reach,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm. Stated. “From the development of new materials to the production of better batteries to the more efficient transfer of clean electricity across the country, the field of quantum information science is accelerating discoveries to solve complex energy and beyond problems. Helps to do. “

QIS helps researchers discover new ways to measure, analyze, process, and communicate information. Potential applications for this task are quantum devices that enable new smart windows, clothing, and buildings that can change properties on demand, from quantum computers that enable complex power predictions to prevent extreme weather outages. It extends to.

“Quantum information science has become an indispensable tool for national laboratories to tackle the challenges of the modern world,” said Senator Ben Ray Luhan. “This strong investment in the ministry’s NSRC will support their cutting-edge discoveries and strengthen America’s competitiveness in this emerging space. The future of the nation is closely linked to the future of our national laboratories. And I will continue to work to ensure that they receive the resources they need to support their irreplaceable work. “

“The United States is a world leader in high-tech innovation and work. This investment will help us continue to build on our record of achieving quantum computing R & D and the high-paying work progress it produces. “Senior Senator Steve Danes said.

DOE’s “Quantum Information Science and Research Infrastructure” $ 30 Million Funding Opportunity to Develop Advanced Functions for Synthesizing, Building, and Understanding Quantum Structures and Phenomena, and to DOE’s Five Nanoscale Sciences The focus is on making these features available to the larger scientific community through access to. Research Center (NSRC).

Established by DOE’s Basic Energy Sciences (BES) program at the US Department of Energy’s Department of Science, the five NSRCs provide access to state-of-the-art synthesis, characterization, computational tools, and scientific expertise. Their research supports DOE’s mission to promote US energy, economy and national security.

All five NSRCs are selected based on peer reviews and are eligible to lead award applications for up to three years. DOE’s Department of Basic Energy Sciences, which is funding this effort, envisions awarding both a single NSRC and an NSRC working in partnership or in a team. The five NSRCs are:

Nanophase Materials Science at the Functional Nanomaterials Center at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, NY, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory at Albakaki and Los Alamos, New Mexico, jointly managed by Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos Institute. Center, Tennessee Center for Nanoscale Materials at Lemonne National Laboratory, Illinois Molecular Foundry at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, Calif.

Funding opportunities can be found on the BES Funding Opportunities page.

###

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos