Engage students online: Strategies to enhance your classroom community with Google Drawing, Google Slides, and Google Docs





Whether you are teaching online, face-to-face, or in between, student involvement should always be at the forefront of planning and practice, as active commitment to the student’s learning process is critical to success. Thankfully, there are many tools available to encourage active involvement. The following free Google tools, combined with a variety of active learning strategies, provide multiple opportunities for students to collaborate synchronously or asynchronously.

Google drawing

Google Drawing encourages users to collaborate in real time and integrate photos, drawings, and text in a variety of ways. It can be used to creatively engage students in learning, while providing a great alternative primarily to text-based display.

Graphic organizer

Google Drawing is the perfect canvas for creating graphic organizers or tools that are created or used to show relationships between concepts, terms, and facts. Google Drawing allows instructors to create their own organizers or use already created organizers such as Venn diagrams, Wordwebs, and flowcharts. In addition, you can ask students to create their own graphic organizer to express their understanding of reading, case studies, or reports. One form of graphic organizer that is particularly useful for manipulating and demonstrating relationships between multiple or complex concepts is a concept map or mind map. Through the creation of concept maps or mind maps, students learn to identify important information. Different concept maps can be used to draw different ways to organize information, including hierarchical or cause and effect (Stobaugh, 2019).

When you create a graphics organizer using Google Drawing, you also have flexibility in how your students interact with your content. You can work individually and then exchange links to the drawings to provide feedback to each other, or you can work synchronously or asynchronously in small groups of the same drawing. You can also link them as classes to create comprehensive resources.

Introduction

You can also use Google Drawing to develop your classroom community through the first student referral in an activity called About Me Squares. In this activity, students collaborate simultaneously throughout the class. To complete these referrals, first create a board with the appropriate number of squares to accommodate the roster and grant students full editorial rights. (It’s a good idea to provide written instructions at the top of the Google drawing document.) The information we collect may vary from class to class, but this allows students to share their favorite names and other names. It’s a great opportunity to let them. Information that may be used for icebreaker activities (past experience, work / career aspirations, something unique to you, etc.). To model activities and share more about yourself as an instructor. , The first square represents your information. This is a low-risk opportunity to expose your students to Google Drawing so they can become more competent and ready to use the tools in future class sessions.

Google Docs

Google Docs is an online word processor for creating and formatting documents to collaborate. This is another free Google tool that can enhance student involvement and collaboration, and may be the Google tool most familiar to students and faculty members.

Joint project

Google Docs is an effective digital tool for team projects. While other word processing tools require students to save a copy of the document and email it to team members, Google Docs automatically saves the student’s work, allowing multiple users to work in different locations. You can create and edit at the same time. In this example, students are provided with a single document that acts as both a template and an assignment guide. This is an example of a project where team members collaborate online and complete over a period of weeks.

Take notes with the joint agenda

HyperDocs is a term used to describe creative lesson ideas for students, web links, and Google Docs to embed in collaboration. In many classes this is used as a note-taking tool and is most effective in synchronous (face-to-face or online) classes. One strategy is to use HyperDoc as an agenda for class sessions that outline all activities and required resource links. If you find that you need to update something during class, you can edit it immediately without posting a new link or providing your students with a new copy of the information.

In this example, HyperDocs is used for collaborative note-taking during a synchronous class session. Each lesson contains a lesson learning goal, a numerical list of tasks, and ends with a purple icon that informs students of the deadline for the assignment. The task number list has links to reading materials and videos. In addition, the red font section encourages students to add examples and ideas and answer questions.

Google slides

Google Slides is an online presentation program. Included within Google Suite, this web-based program is free and allows you to share and collaborate on digital content and presentations.

Jigsaw puzzle

Jigsaw is an educational strategy that facilitates collaborative learning that works well with Google Slides for online or face-to-face collaboration. Students consult with other professionals to take ownership of the content and teach it to the rest of the group. First, examine the learning topic to divide the content and determine the number of subtopics it contains. This may include reading different elements of a single topic, or different articles / readings related to a single topic, or different sections / parts of a single article or reading.

Then divide the students into a group of experts with subtopics assigned to them. Give students time to read and understand the materials and reading materials of the expert group. Link Hyperdoc in Google Slides to share all your resources in one place. Finally, as the students immerse themselves in their content, they gather in sync to discuss what they have collected and deepen their understanding with a group of students who have studied other subtopics. Use Google Meet or Zoom’s session room features to give students ample time to discuss the most important elements of their assigned content. At the end of the discussion, students collaborate on cumulative ideas by adding to a set of pre-assigned Google slides.

PearDeck

PearDeck is a free digital tool that enhances your interaction with Google Slides via a synchronous or asynchronous platform. As students progress through Google Slides presentations, they will be prompted to interact with the content at different levels, either automatically (during asynchronous learning) or following the instructor’s instructions (during asynchronous learning). The types of questions that an instructor can ask include draggable answers, drawings, text, numbers, and multiple choices.

Learning in the 21st century is constantly evolving. More than ever, teachers need to systematically update their knowledge to best meet the needs of their students. Each technology tool highlighted here enhances student engagement and the overall sense of the community through face-to-face or virtual learning.

Dr. Erin Margarella is an assistant professor of secondary education at Western Kentucky University.

Dr. Rebecca Stobo is an associate professor at the Faculty of Teacher Education at Western Kentucky University.

Dr. Micah M. Logan is Deputy Director of the Center for Innovative Education and Learning at Western Kentucky University.

References

Stobo, Rebecca. 2019. 50 Strategies for Enhancing Cognitive Engagement: Creating a Culture of Thinking in the Classroom. Solution tree.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos