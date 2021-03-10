IeAD, InStudio Ventures form a “draft” to support global sports innovation





Billionaire David Tepper makes a big bet on these two strong buy-and-dividend stocks

Anyone trying to track where the market is heading may be allowed to show signs of dizziness. Recently, the market has been pulled in the opposite direction, making it difficult to develop a coherent investment strategy. It is during this time that expert advice provides a clearer situation. Few people on the street are as highly regarded as billionaire David Tepper. Tepper, co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, is known for his cheeky and confident style that can help in today’s turbulent climate. Tepper built his fortune and built a hedge fund by investing in distressed assets and later making big profits when the market turned around. And with $ 14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s control, it’s no wonder Wall Street has something to say to Tepper. Basically, interest rates are temporarily maximizing movement and should be more stable in the coming months. This makes it safer to have in stock for now, Tepper said. Billionaires believe the rate of increase should subside and point out that it is now very difficult to be bearish as the coronavirus fiscal stimulus has been approved by the Senate. With this in mind, I opened the TipRanks database and scooped two of Teppers’ recent new positions. These are strong buy stocks, and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields in excess of 7%. You can talk to Wall Street analysts to find out what else has attracted Teppers’ attention to these stocks. MPLX LP (MPLX) Let’s start with a long-established name in the energy field. One of the big oil giants, Marathon Petroleum operates along the Rocky Mountains and Gulf Coast in the Midwestern United States, moving oil and gas products from wells to storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from a general economic resumption in late 2020, with more people returning to work and inventories increasing as fuel demand increases. Overall, share has increased 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenue recovered from the decline in the second quarter of 2008, up 8.5% to reach $ 2.17 billion by the fourth quarter. Revenues, which turned significantly negative in the first quarter of 2008, grew steadily throughout the rest of the year, rising at 64 cents per share in the fourth quarter. But perhaps the most important indicator for investors was MPLX’s net cash position for the full year of 2020. The company generated $ 4.5 billion in cash, of which more than $ 3 billion was returned to shareholders. In its latest dividend declaration, the company announced a payment of 68.75 cents per common stock, or $ 2.75 per year. This yields a yield of 10.5%, well above the average yield. And David Tepper bought a lot of MPLX in the last quarter, acquiring more than 3.45 million shares. At current prices, these stocks are currently worth $ 89.77 million. As mentioned earlier, this is Tepper’s new and substantive position. Five-star analyst TJ Schultz covers this stock of RBC Capital and believes that the strong balance sheets of both companies justify positive sentiment. [We] I think MPLX is in a good position to maintain stable cash flow and distribution beyond 2021. Management has stepped up MPC’s commitment to renewing MPLX contracts. There are some price drops on short-term barge renewables, but thicker contracts have been set up more recently (longer runways) or are already tied to the FERC’s petroleum dynamics. I like MPLX’s improved FCF profile and solid balance sheet. This gives management more options to return value through next year’s unit repurchase, “Schultz said. (Click here to see Schultz’s performance) The strong rise in MPLX stock prices has brought stock prices closer to the average price target. Currently, the stock price is selling at an average target of $ 25.92. Based on the five buys and one hold given in the last three months, the stock holds a strong buy consensus rating. (See TipRanks MPLX Stock Analysis) In the Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) Energy sector, take a closer look at another mid-sized company that has caught the attention of Teppers. With a $ 50 billion market cap, Enterprise Products Partners is a leading player in the midstream segment, operating a network of over 50,000 assets. Pipeline Miles, 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage, a shipping terminal on the Gulf Coast of Texas. The story here is similar to the story of MPLX. Companies have been hit by blockades implemented to counter the COVID pandemic, but stock prices and earnings have recovered in the last six months. Meanwhile, equities grew 40%, but fourth-quarter earnings exceeded $ 7 billion. Overall, Enterprises 2020 performance has declined since 2019, but one key indicator has risen. Of the company’s total cash flow, $ 5.9 billion and $ 2.7 billion were free cash flow (FCF), or distributable cash. This increased by 8% year-on-year, allowing the company to maintain regular dividend payments and even raise payments under the latest declaration from 44 cents per common stock to 45 cents. The annual payment per share is $ 1.80, which gives a solid yield of 7.7%. Teppers’ new position in EPD is considerable. The hedge fund leader bought 1.09 million shares for his first position. This is a purchase currently worth $ 25.23 million. JP Morgan analyst Matt O’Brien stood by the Bulls, repeating buy valuations and a $ 28 price target. This goal conveys his confidence in EPD’s ability to rise 20% from its current level. (Click here to see OBrien’s performance) EPD reached any net cash flow in the second half of 2009 as capital investment needs slowed, fully financing capital investment, cash distribution We look forward to expanding and allowing optimistic buybacks … OBrien offers attractive built-in sales leverage, significant barriers to entry, low leverage and best-in-class financial flexibility. I commented on the best combination of attack and defense. Wall Street analysts can be controversial, but when they agree on stocks, it’s a positive sign for investors to be careful. That’s the case here, as all recent reviews on EPD are purchases, and the consensus rating is a strong unanimous purchase. Analysts have given an average price target of $ 27. This shows that the stock price is up about 15% from the current stock price of $ 23.38. (See TipRanks EPD Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for dividend stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

