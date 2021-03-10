



PUBG Mobile developer Krafton has invested $ 22.4 million in Indian esports and gaming company Nodwin Gaming. According to a TechCrunch report, Korean game developers and publishers are investing in Nodwin Gaming to “maintain their former presence in major international markets.”Read also-PUBG: New state pre-registration on Google Play store exceeds 5 million within a week

Krafton is the publisher and owner of popular games such as PUBG and PUBG Mobile. Krafton CEO Changhan Kim told TechCrunch that the company is looking for additional investment opportunities in the region. Read also-PUBG: NewState will not be released in India. Focus on restarting PUBG Mobile: Krafton

Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based esports company Nazara Technologies, is one of the largest esports companies in India. We recently announced a partnership with Krafton at two PUBG Mobile events in Asia.Read also-PUBG: A new state game could be launched in India when the Hindi website code is discovered

Esports will be an important pillar of future sports entertainment growth. It is located at a great crossroads of sports, entertainment and technology where countries such as India can pave the way. With the addition of Krafton, we are gaining support from the game mecca and e-sports South Korea on what we are building from India to the world based on our capabilities in the mobile first market. He said in a statement to Akshat Rathee TechCrunch, co-founder and managing director of Nodwin Gaming.

PUBG Mobile remains banned in India

Meanwhile, PUBG has remained banned in India since September last year when the app was banned along with more than 100 other Chinese apps due to government cybersecurity concerns. A recent report by Krafton reaffirmed that the battle royale game will soon resume in the country, but the government has not confirmed this at this time.

Since the ban, Krafton has been working hard to bring the game back to India. Last December, we announced a customized version of the original PUBG Mobile game for India called PUBG Mobile India. In a statement, the company confirmed that the Indian version of the game will be available domestically, with aspects such as security and privacy becoming key priority areas.

PUBG Corp, which licenses games to China-based Tencent Games, has cut off its ties with them in India. “In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has decided not to approve the PUBG MOBILE franchise for Tencent Games in India. From now on, PUBG Corporation will assume all domestic publishing responsibilities,” PUBG Corp said in a statement in September. It was.

