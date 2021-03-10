Apple Announces Research Insights on Women’s Health





With the evolution of the Health App on the Apple Watch and iPhone, Apple has become more involved in the areas of health, fitness and welfare.

An important update made it possible to examine a woman’s health when the menstrual cycle tracking feature was introduced. Apple has partnered with Harvard University of Public Health for a study that began in November 2019 and was conducted via the iOS Research app. The first findings and insights from this study have just been released.

Not only are there few studies on the female menstrual cycle, and the distance between them is long, but as we all know, this subject has been stigmatized and rejected as insignificant at best. .. At the same time, many doctors consider women’s menstrual cycle to be an important window to their overall health, but this topic has not been particularly well studied. Without substantial scientific data, women’s menstrual symptoms have historically been minimized as hyperreactivity or hypersensitivity. Studies show that stigma can even prevent women from seeking health care for menstrual pain.

The data points for this study were derived from the long-term contributions of women in their daily lives, as well as collecting fragmented data in a limited environment or during a doctor’s consultation. This created a broader basic dataset on this topic and eventually became the standard for understanding health issues. Dr. Shruthi Mahalingaiah, Principal Investigator at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, describes the basis of this study: -Details on period health and what environmental factors can affect cycle length and characteristics This study has created a larger basic dataset on this topic and ultimately May lead to further discoveries and innovations in women’s health research and care And most importantly, symptom data help end the stigma of menstruation. Preliminary analysis of data from participants revealed a wide range of symptoms of the menstrual cycle. 6,141 participants tracked their physiological symptoms.

General symptoms

The most commonly followed symptom was abdominal cramps, reported by 83% of participants. Abdominal distension was the second most reported symptom (63% of participants) and fatigue was the third (61% of participants).

Over half of the participants reported experiencing acne (54%) and headaches (53%). Half of the participants (50%) reported changes in mood and appetite. Just under half of the participants reported low back pain and tenderness in the breast. 48% reported low back pain and 46% reported tenderness in the breast.

Diarrhea and sleep changes were reported by 37% of participants. Constipation and nausea were each reported by 32% of participants. Finally, the least reported symptoms were rash and ovulation pain. These symptoms were reported by 22% and 20% of participants, respectively.

First released on Tuesday, March 9, it uses data from 10,000 participants across the United States and of different ages and races. The data “emphasizes how large-scale longitudinal studies of menstruation can help advance the science of women’s health and menstruation blame,” Apple said.

