Main Innovation Team Nets $ 25,000 for Local Challenge





(TNS) — A team in Bangor, Maine is trying to break down the employment barriers for low-income earners. The Piscataquis County team wants to more easily connect endangered residents with social services, transportation and technology. And the team in the Catadin region wants to build a thriving outdoor economy that works young people.

They still don’t know exactly how to do that, but thanks to the new main initiative by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, they and the other five teams have $ 25,000 to plan.

The Federal Bank, commonly known as the Commonwealth of Boston, received 22 applications for the Working Community Challenge from all 16 counties in Maine last year. This is a program aimed at mobilizing Maine to address community challenges and seize opportunities through collaboration between municipalities and organizations. And business. Eight teams were selected from them.

Over the next six months, each of the eight Maine teams will use a $ 25,000 grant to tackle community-specific challenges such as vocational training, childcare access, substance abuse, broadband access, and economic development. Design. Six months later, each team applies for a second grant, five are selected, each receive $ 375,000, and carry out the program they came up with in the first round.

The eight main teams selected to receive the $ 25,000 design grant are Cumberland County, Greater Bangor, Catadin Region, Lewiston and Auburn, Main Highland, Sagadahoc County, Southern Kennebec County, Washington County, and Passamaquoddy. Based in the tribe.

Peter Nari of the Boston Fed, who heads the Working Community Challenge in Maine, said: “These eight recipients also represent a very diverse group of Maine states from urban and rural areas, focusing on a wide range of topics.”

The Working Community Challenge, part of the Boston Fed’s Working Places program, is the predecessor of the Working Cities Challenge, a similar program for medium-sized cities in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The challenge has brought some success stories in cities like Lawrence, Massachusetts, a once booming textile mill town that became one of the state’s poorest cities by 2010. According to its website, Lawrence Public School students to higher-paying jobs.

“The collaboration in Lawrence has made a big difference in how schools run,” said Nari. “It’s all about change at the local level, bringing together a group of local leaders around a common goal to help people work together to solve problems and open up new opportunities. is.”

Sumakey Andrews of Dover-Foxcroft, who leads the team working in the Main Highlands, said that access to the training provided by the program facilitates collaboration between team members working in both the public and private sectors. He said it was a great benefit.

“This program focuses on families living in poverty and requires us to do bold things that make deep and systematic changes,” said McKee Andrews. “This is a big list that we can work on, especially during a pandemic. We went through the process of forming a dynamic multi-sector team of 47 people and discussing common issues. This is invaluable.”

In the Main Highlands, some of the things the team may want to address during the design phase are to bring low- and middle-income Piscataquis County residents to access to the Internet and other technologies, transportation. How to connect with access to, access to ranges, etc. Of social services.

At Greater Bangor, Bangor’s Director of Economic Development, Tanya Emery, leads the team with Chris Linder of the Bangor-based Maine Stream Finance, a non-profit community development finance institution. Their team plans to work on the workforce development of people in areas where there are some barriers to sustainable employment, such as criminal records and the history of substance abuse.

Emery applied for the program and formed a team not because of grants, but because the Working Community Challenge provided an opportunity to actually tackle some of the key challenges facing the region, such as workforce development. Said.

“Previously, when we tried to address this issue, it seemed we had the right ingredients, but we didn’t have the recipe,” Emery said. “The most valuable part of this is the support we receive from these other communities that have gone through this process, and we are seeing what they have done and how to duplicate it here. It has given a lot of vitality and we have a really deep and dedicated team from all these different sectors of the community. “

The Working City Challenge was first launched in Massachusetts in 2013 by the Boston Fed before expanding to Connecticut and Rhode Island. In 2019, the Working Community Challenge for rural communities began in Vermont, and in 2020 the main challenge began. It is backed by $ 2.7 million in regional and national charitable donations, federal grants, and business donations. The state has donated $ 300,000 over three years.

So far, the Boston Fed is the only Federal Reserve Bank district in the county to offer such a program, but the Richmond and Dallas districts are considering similar initiatives.

