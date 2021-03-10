TCL Android 11 TV P725 launched in India from Rs 41,990





TCL has released the P725TV, which runs on Android 11. TVs are available in 43, 50, 55, and 65 inches. The TV is a 4K TV that supports HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The TV is running on Android 11, but it doesn’t come with the new Google TV UI. The TV also supports a removable webcam. It’s intended for teleworkers, who can use Google Duo to make video calls with up to 32 people.

Mike Chen, TCLIndia’s general manager, said: The P725 is the first 4K HD RTV to run on Android 11 with a video call camera and features advanced features such as MEMC, Dolby Vision & Atmos and hands-free voice control 2.0. On the other hand, they ensure that they work in a healthy, comfortable and convenient environment and stay safe at home. We will continue to create and deliver such products to our customers and keep them up to date with the latest technology trends in the market through our evolving product portfolio. “

Functions and specifications of TCLP725

As mentioned above, the TCL P725 is available in 43, 50, 55, and 65 inches. 65 inches is only available on Amazon. The TCL P725 is a 4K TV that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The TCL P725 is India’s first TV running on Android 11. The TV does not come with the new Google TV UI. Run on your Android TV to access the Google Play store, as well as all popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, and Zee5.

TCLP725 has dual band Wi-Fi. It also boasts a 24W sound output. The TV refresh rate is 60Hz. There are three HDMI ports, one of which supports eARC. The TV also has two USB ports.

The TV is bundled with a video camera, providing users with a plug-and-play experience for video calls using the TV. The camera has a shutter that can be closed to cover the lens for privacy protection. Alternatively, the user can choose to disconnect the camera completely.

The TV is also equipped with an AiPQ engine. According to TCL, “Chipset-enabled TCL algorithms process content in real time, detect the environment, and upscale display and audio.” It also claims to optimize images based on content. Television also boasts MEMC (Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation) for those who like the soap opera effect.

Last year, TCL introduced hands-free control on TVs. This year, TCLP725 will support hands-free voice control 2.0. Users can switch channels, set reminders, and use voice to explore streaming services, so they don’t have to worry about the location of the remote control.

The TCL P725 also comes with a TCL channel. According to TCL, this is “an enhanced waterfall flow interface developed by TCL, designed as a content-first display across your favorite apps. Hotstar, Netflix, etc., the hottest and best local and Access global content. TCL Channel boasts more providers including MX Player, Docubay, EpicOn and more. Visit the Diwali Festival Holiday Collection. In addition, Tamil, Cannada, Marati and more. Language content “. The TCL Channel seems to add value to the Android TV UI, similar to what we saw on Xiaomi’s Patch Wall and OnePlus’ Oxygen Play.

The TCL P725 also provides protection from moisture and dust. Adding additional protection to the back, the TV has a pyramid-designed back panel for “additional armor.”

TCLP725 Price and stock status

The TCL P725 is available in four screen sizes. The price of the 43-inch TCLP725 is 41,990 rupees. The 50-inch variation costs 56,990 rupees and the 55-inch variation costs 62,990 rupees. The 65-inch TCLP725 is exclusive to Amazon and costs 89,990 rupees.

