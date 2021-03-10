Google, Facebook, Amazon and others are nervous as Biden hits anti-Big Tech warriors on major posts.





Analysis In signs that President Biden plans to take a positive stance against Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other giants, he has two anti-big instead of one in a major post. Nominated tech supporters.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Columbia University lawyer Lina Khan, who specializes in antitrust and competition law, would become the US president to choose a vacant seat on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The news follows the statement that another Colombian lawyer, Tim Wu, was hired by the White House. Wu is best known for writing the term network neutrality, and his latest book, The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age, could reassure parts of Silicon Valley. Almost none.

The arrival of two proactive and vocal supporters to take action against tech giants intends to undertake Big Tech rather than aiming for the Biden administration to reach an agreement or accept a modest compromise. It is proof of that.

Neither Khan nor Wu are impressed by the Ministry of Justice’s current antitrust laws (behavior that the Internet has failed to explain the major changes in the market to tech giants.

What is everyone doing about Google’s antitrust action today?Only the stock market is happy with the status quo

At that time, Mr. Wu said: The Justice Department has shown that Silicon Valley is not the only replica of a successful product. They basically duplicated the Microsoft proceedings and added the Google name to it.

Similarly, Kahn is the author of a widely read treatise. [PDF] Titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” since 2017, today’s antitrust laws are not designed to handle 21st century e-commerce, and as a result, Amazon is subject to several antitrust laws. I was able to avoid the problem of.

The abstract argues that the current framework of antitrust law, especially the pegging competition for consumer welfare, defined as the short-term price effect, is not equipped to capture the architecture of market power in the modern economy. doing.

experience

Kahn worked as an aide to FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra and was a lawyer on the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Law Committee. Must be partially split.

The committee is reportedly considering new legislation to update antitrust laws to control the market for goods and services and address the modern reality of market-participating online platforms.

Meanwhile, Wu has long argued that tech giants are presenting anti-consumer forces and advocated strong policies against them. He attends the National Economic Council as a special aide to technology and competition policy.

The FTC (and 46 states in the United States and Guam and Washington, DC) has already sued Facebook, claiming that it has illegally maintained its personal social networking monopoly through years of anti-competitive behavior. If Khan is successfully nominated for proposing to withdraw Instagram and WhatsApp from Megacorp, she could strongly support the proceedings.

