Fleex allows you to allocate a monthly budget for work from home appliances – TechCrunch





Meet the French startup Fleex, officially named Flexlab. The company wants to make it easy to provide cash to employees for use in desks, external monitors, computer peripherals, nice chairs, and more. Basically, Fleex wants to make remote work easy. at work.

Electronic that if you work for a large company and have the ability to work from home, your employer can request you an external monitor or office chair to make your work during the pandemic easier. You may have sent an email. And if you work for a small company, it probably depends on your employer.

In any case, some IT and facilities departments need to handle the vast number of devices and furniture that are currently scattered throughout everyone’s homes. Setting policies, portal and inventory orders can also be very difficult.

Fleex basically wants to help you in that situation. The company can allocate a monthly budget to its employees. Then people can choose to spend their budget on some products and services.

Startups work directly with suppliers to create product catalogs. For now, Fleex is starting with IT supplies and furniture.

Fleex then buys supplies for you and sends them to your home to handle the entire life cycle of the product. When employees leave the company, they need to send the equipment back to Fleex.

As you can see, Fleex’s business model is different from the average software startup. The company needs to allocate some capital to buy desks, chairs, screens, printers, etc. You need to decide if your employees are using their budget efficiently or if they have some money left in their Fleex account.

Before discontinuing a product, you need to check if the product will last for a while. In other words, it will take some time to understand the unit economics behind Fleex.

The company is still in its infancy and is working with several companies to try out its products. So far, Swile, Back Market and Shine have used Fleex. They allocate an average of 55 monthly budgets per employee.

Fleex has raised $ 2 million in seed rounds (1.7 million) to join eFounders, a European startup studio focused on software companies as a service.

