Asus ROG Phone 5 India Launched Today: How to Watch Live Streams, Expected Specifications





Asus ROG Phone 5 will be available in India today and will take place through a live stream via the company’s official social media channel. The new Asus phone will arrive as a successor to the ROG phone 3 introduced last year. Details have not yet been confirmed, but it is estimated that the ROG Phone 5 will have up to 18GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Some official-looking renderings of upcoming phones have also been leaked online, suggesting two different color options.

Asus ROG Phone 5 India announces live stream details

The Asus ROG Phone 5 India will be available for sale today at 4:15 pm. The launch will be livestreamed through Asus India’s YouTube channel. You can see the launch from the video embedded below.

When the Asus ROG Phone 5 is officially launched, it will be available for purchase in Japan through a flipkart, just like ROG Phone 3.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Specifications (Forecast)

Asus ROG Phone 5 appeared last month on various certification sites proposing key specifications. The phone was also found in Geekbench, a benchmarking app for 16GB and 18GB RAM variants.

According to the details available so far, it is estimated that the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 and includes a 6.78-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. You may also have an 8GB RAM option in addition to the 16GB and 18GB variants. In addition, ROG Phone 5 may include a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery that can support 65W fast charging. The phone measures 172.83×77.252×10.29mm.

Apart from this, Tarekomi’s Ishan Agarwal shares some renderings of the Asus ROG Phone 5 and proposes a design similar to ROG Phone 3. The phone seems to have a dot matrix style section that can support a customizable experience like the Zephyrus G14 laptop. There are also two USB Type-C ports, one on the bottom and one on one side of the phone. The 3.5mm headphone jack also appears in the render.

Asus ROG Phone 5 may come with several gaming accessories, including an updated Aero Active Cooler. The phone also has two different color options, black / gray and white. However, previous ROG Phone models had only one color variation.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

