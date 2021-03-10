MyHeritage App: What is it? How to use the deep nostalgia function?





Release date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Many apps have recently been banned in India for a variety of reasons, but some new apps are starting to gain momentum. One such app that appears in the headline is the MyHeritage app. The app has a new feature called Deep Nostalgia that allows users to create realistic animated images extracted from old photos.

To make this possible, the MyHeritage app deploys artificial intelligence-driven deepfake. This technology allows people to create stunning motion photos with almost lifelike facial movements and facial expressions.

AI portrait of a historic person

Recently, using the Deep Nostalgia feature of the MyHeritage app, users have created animated AI photos of Indian historical figures such as Swami Vivekananda, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Kasturba Gandhi, Lokmanya Singh, Munshi Premchand and Aurobindo.

Seeing these famous Indian AI portraits created using the MyHeritage app, netizens were astonished and shared their views on social media.

MyHeritage App: Insight!

Basically, the MyHeritage app is a family history and DNA test type. According to the official website, a simple MyHeritage DNA test will give you an idea of ​​your ethnic background and will match you with relatives found through the software. You can find the specific group you have come down from in over 2100 geographic areas. With the MyHeritage app, you can take your family’s history to the next level with the most affordable DNA tests on the market.

How to use MyHeritage’s deep nostalgia feature?

As mentioned earlier, the Deep Nostalgia feature of the MyHeritage app creates short animations of people’s still images. In doing so, the app gives them a lifelike look and movement. You can access this feature from the app’s official website or download the app to your Android or iOS device. Once downloaded, you will need to sign up for a free trial account.

If you are using the Deep Nostalgia feature of the MyHeritage app, you need to tap the menu icon in the upper left corner. Here you need to select the Photo option from the list. For websites[家系図]Click the tab, then[写真のアニメーション]You need to click.

Next, you need to upload the photo you want to animate. On the MyHeritage website, the system automatically animates the photo as soon as it is uploaded. However, keep in mind that you need to save the photo to your app before you can animate it. Users of the app must tap the image to open it and press the animation button, which is the first icon that appears in the top row, to start the animation process. Once the photo is animated, you can save or download the same.

Please note that the free account created to use the MyHeritage Deep Nostalgia feature can only be used for a limited period of time as a trial period. At the end of the trial period, you will need to upgrade your app to a paid account if you want to use the animation feature.

