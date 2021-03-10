Google’s Mississippi proceedings are a warning story, just as Twitter sues Texas AG Paxton





Twitter Inc escalated a long-standing feud with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday.

A social media company has filed a complaint against AG in a federal court in San Francisco, requesting a civil investigation in which Paxton abuses his office and seeks a series of confidential information about Twitter’s editorial decisions after Twitter shuts down. He accused him of infringing the rights of Twitter’s Amendment Article 1 by issuing it. Explanation of former President Donald Trump.

Paxton, who has about 125,000 Twitter followers, has nevertheless been aware that Twitter is suppressing conservatives for years. However, Twitter, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale, and Dole’s lawyers claimed that Texas AG crossed constitutional boundaries when it sent a January 13 investigation request to the company, and his extensive investigation. Retaliation against Twitter for making an editorial decision he disagrees with, indicating that he will use the full weight of his office, including authority. Paxton is threatening the company and trying to thwart editorial decisions, Twitter said, just a kind of official censorship prohibited by the First Amendment.

The company sought a restraint order to prevent Texas AG from acting to enforce his document request until the court heard Twitter’s First Amendment allegations. Otherwise, Twitter said Paxton’s illegitimate and retaliatory investigation would result in irreparable injuries.

Twitter’s move to block the enforcement of Paxton’s request reminded us of a previous proceeding by a tech company that wanted to suspend the state’s AG investigation. Recall that in 2014, Google faced scrutiny for failing to monitor search results and YouTube videos. Mississippi’s then AG, Jim Hood, issued a 79-page subpoena to the company after years of letters and meetings, and Google issued a Mississippi Consumer Protection Act. Claimed to have violated. Google sued Hood in a federal court in Jackson, Mississippi. In that discussion: State AG’s threats and demands violated Google’s First Amendment right to exercise editorial judgment.

Are you familiar with it? And Google was represented by the same Wilmar lawyer who now represents Twitter!

Initially, Google’s proceedings against Mississippi AG went exactly as tech companies wanted. Hood has announced a “timeout” for additional negotiations regarding his document request. Then, in 2015, Judge Henry Wingate of the US District Court granted Google’s petition (96 F.Supp.3d 584) seeking an injunction banning the enforcement of AG’s subpoena. The judge agreed that Google was likely to win in alleging that Hood’s subpoena was an unconstitutional retaliatory attempt to punish Google for engaging in a speech protected by the First Amendment.

The public interest will be best served by allowing Google to continue publishing online without government intervention, according to Wingate. As a result, Hood had not yet filed a proceeding against Google or even attempted to execute a subpoena, but Wingate said that Mississippi provided Internet users with access to content from third parties. It banned Google from prosecuting under state law.

However, the proceeding went wrong for Google at the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. In 2016, the Court of Appeals invalidated the injunction and ruled that Google did not show that it was under imminent threat of irreparable injury. If Google did not comply with his administrative subpoena, Hood could not attempt to sanction the company, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said, and the AG still took any kind of enforcement action. Not. The Court of Appeals remanded the case, instructing it to dismiss Google’s injunction.

Twitter’s proceedings against Paxton were also preemptive, filed before Texas AG forced his civil investigation request or, for that matter, Twitter to change its editorial policy. So is Twitter’s injunction heading for the same fate as Google?

The Texas AG Communications Office did not respond to my email and phone messages, including questions about Google’s case. A Twitter spokeswoman didn’t directly answer my question about Google’s 5th Circuit decision, but in an email statement, the company is just trying to protect freedom of expression and defend the open Internet. Said.

Twitter’s TRO briefs used footnotes to distinguish between Twitter and Google cases. For one thing, according to Brief, the conclusions of the Fifth Circuit on the maturity of Google’s challenge are not binding on California courts. Also, according to Twitter, the 2020s Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (974 F.3d 1012) sued the target of retaliation if it threatened to infringe the rights of the First Amendment to the Government. There is a possibility.

In a sense, the Google case can be read as a Twitter encouragement. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals killed Google’s injunction, but kept the request for a confirmation decision alive. After the appeal, Mississippi AG withdrew the subpoena. In other words, Google got what it wanted.

However, according to a profile of Hood’s politician last summer, Google’s 2014 proceedings brought a boost to Hood’s fellow state AG, who was furious at chasing a Mississippi lawyer. Politico could not have faced an AG onslaught if Google had not had a 2014 lawsuit, resulting in an antitrust lawsuit against the company by three different coalitions of state AG. did.

In other words, Google may have won a partial victory in a state’s AG battle, but may have lost a larger battle with his colleagues.

That’s the result Twitter never wants to repeat.

The opinions given here are those of the author. Reuters News is committed to integrity, independence and prejudice under the principles of trust.

