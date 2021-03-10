Google: Update your chat app for a pure Chrome desktop experience





This month, Google will discontinue the existing Google Chat app and replace it with a Chrome-based Progressive Web App (PWA) that behaves like a native desktop app.

Google used Workspace, an office productivity suite formerly known as GSuite, to alert customers.

Older Google Chat apps were built using Electron, a framework for developing apps using the server-side JavaScript runtime node.js and Google’s powerful JavaScript engine V8.

“If you or your users are still using an older version of Desktop Google Chat, you should upgrade to the new Desktop Chat app by March 30 to minimize confusion,” Google said. Is posted on the Workspace updates blog.

PWA is a convenient way to distribute desktop apps to Windows 10 devices via Google’s Chrome browser.

As Microsoft was developing a Chromium-based Edge browser, it began pushing Office apps such as Word and Excel as PWAs to Windows 10 users last year.

By the way, older Microsoft Edge browsers with their own JavaScript engine are no longer supported. This means that there are no more security updates for users who are still using Legacy Edge.

“Today, support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application is officially discontinued and you will no longer receive future security updates,” said the Microsoft Edge team.

Starting in February, Google has warned Chrome users that they need to install the PWA version of Chat for a native desktop experience. Alternatively, chat users can use Chrome on the website chat.google.com or chat within Gmail if the Workspace administrator allows it.

The user must be using Chrome 73 or later. Google’s latest version of Chrome from a stable channel is version 89. Chrome 90 will be released this week, and Google recently reduced its update cycle from 6 weeks to 4 weeks.

Google has moved Google Hangouts users to Google Chat, making chat a free service free from payments for Google Workspace subscriptions.

The new chat app is available in Gmail and the standalone app. The chat app inherits many of the features you’re familiar with in Hangouts.

Google Chat is now a standalone app and is now available on desktop devices with the Chrome browser.

