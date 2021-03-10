Google Assistant gets open support for smart doorbells





Google is opening the door to more businesses to provide smart home doorbells that can be integrated with assistants.

As part of our developer documentation, Google maintains a fairly extensive list of different types of devices that our assistants can work with. Once your device is listed here, it’s easy for product developers to integrate it directly with the Google Assistant.

This list was last updated in July of last year when the Google Assistant added open support for various entertainment devices. Tonight, Google updated the list to reflect that developers can now create smart doorbells that use the Assistant API.

Doorbells serve two different purposes in smart homes. Like traditional doorbells, the assistant-integrated doorbell needs to be able to notify the smart home device that someone is at the door and rings the bell. Nowadays, smart doorbells are also beginning to act as security cameras, showing videos on demand and even noticing when luggage is unloaded or picked up from the front door.

Doorbells can let people know that someone is at the door. The device can send notifications and stream video if it has the corresponding features.

According to the Google Assistant API documentation, the doorbell integrated into the Assistant doesn’t require any special features, but it can provide at least all of these features. All options are fairly close to Google’s unique Nest Hello doorbell feature set, allowing other companies to create products from an equal competitive arena, even with a short delay.

Interestingly, this document also mentions that Google explicitly requires assistant doorbells to have a delay of less than 2 seconds (2000 milliseconds) and a reliability of more than 97%.

Google Assistant Details:

