The partnership aims to develop a new COVID-19 diagnostic tool-Med-Tech Innovation





The La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), a research institute specializing in immune system research, has signed a license agreement with Leinco Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of recombinant proteins, antibodies, and conjugates.

Leinco also provides custom manufacturing services to the diagnostic and biopharmacy industry to take advantage of the unique COVID-19 antibody developed at LJI.

Under the terms of the agreement, Leinco gains exclusive access to certain SARS-CoV-2 antibodies to the viral nucleocapsid (N) protein that forms the inner shell of the virus. In addition to developing antibodies for use in diagnostic applications based on N protein-specific antibodies, Leinco plans to market these antibodies as part of its catalog of research tools.

Most first-generation COVID-19 vaccines target only the spike (S) protein on the surface of the virus, but the N protein is as efficient as eliciting a strong antibody response. But most importantly, the N protein appears to be less prone to accumulate mutations than the S protein, for which many new mutations have been reported during the pandemic process.

Because currently distributed vaccines induce only antibodies to the S protein, the presence of antibodies to N allows physicians to distinguish between SARS-CoV-2 and the immune response resulting from infection with the S protein-based vaccine. I will.

Hmm. Pat Leinert Sr., President and CEO of Leinco Technologies, said: The partnership with the LaJolla Institute for Immunology is a great opportunity to screen, develop and scale up the production of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 reagents, especially the N protein. La Jollas combines extensive knowledge of infectious diseases with Leincos’ new protein expression platform to provide the masses with high-quality reagents and diagnostic tools, further expanding SARS-CoV-2 research and treatment options. I can do it.

These antibodies are the result of the LJI molecular discovery pipeline developed by structural immunologists Kathryn Hastie and Erica Ollmann Saphire. Saphire is a professor at the Center for Infectious Disease Vaccine Research and director of an international consortium evaluating antibody therapy against SARS-CoV-2 for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 (covic.lji.org).

Dr. Saphire is conducting research focusing on the interface between the host and pathogen at the molecular level to understand how immune defense conquers and controls the virus.

By combining a high-resolution view of the interaction between the virus and the immune system, where rubber meets the road, with the precision engineering of the molecules involved, we were able to discover and develop these antibodies.

Personally, antibodies developed with the unique expertise my team members bring to the table are urgently needed by healthcare professionals, diagnostic labs, and other researchers to track and treat COVID-19. I am happy to know that I will provide various tools.

A discovery pipeline for other diseases is underway.

