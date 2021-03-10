YouTube may soon be able to loop individual videos





Sometimes you want to play a song or video over and over again to get your mood up, or because you really love it. Unfortunately, if you’re watching on YouTube, there’s no way to loop through individual videos, even if loops are available in the playlist. The YouTube app for Android seems to be working on a fix. This allows you to loop through individual videos as continuously as you like.

XDA Developers shares with YouTube’s Android app version 16.09.34 that it found a string indicating that it will soon be able to loop videos. Based on the code, they are preparing to add a loop button to the video playback control so you can loop the song, gameplay, or the video you want to repeat. Currently, only playlists can be looped, so if you want to loop only one video, you need to create a playlist with that one song and then loop.

You might ask, “Why do you want to play just one video over and over?” There are several lo-fi music videos posted on YouTube that are used as background productivity and focus music. There are also some gameplay videos that gamers want to watch many times as they practice their games. Or you may be a fan of songs and artists and want to add as many views as possible (not unique views, of course).

As always, if you see a string like this, there is no guarantee that Google will actually launch it in the YouTube app. Or, if released, it can take weeks or months to release and may still be in the beta testing phase. This isn’t a major update or new feature, but it’s useful in the above situations, especially if you keep YouTube in the background while you’re working.

But for now, we have to live with the potential to actually get the ability to loop individual videos. Hopefully more news will come soon from YouTube about this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos