The Pixel 6 has a central punchhole camera and may support 4K selfie video





Google recently released a new update to the camera app for Pixel devices, introducing some new features. In particular, Google Camera v8.2.204 brings “hands-free” video recording and “swipe and zoom” capabilities to the Pixel line. However, there seems to be more in it.

The APK decomposition of the latest version of the Google Camera app reveals some interesting points about future Pixel smartphones: Pixel 5a and Pixel 6. Of course, the code for the app doesn’t explicitly mention these names. However, the attached codename seems to suggest that.

Anyway, the disassembly reveals that the Pixel 5a’s punched holes may be smaller than what you’ve seen on previous Pixel smartphones. It is reported that the radius of punch holes in future Google mobile phone selfie cameras will be 55 pixels. The punched holes on current Pixel smartphones have a radius of 65 pixels.

Last month’s leaked rendering revealed that the Pixel 5a is more or less an exact copy of the Pixel 4a 5G, as far as the shape, size and design of its appearance are concerned. This basically means that the selfie camera punch holes will continue to appear in the upper left corner of the screen. However, Google may change this trend with its next flagship product:

Pixel 6 can have a punchhole camera in the center

The disassembly further revealed that an unreleased Pixel device (probably the Pixel 6), codenamed Oriole, could have a punchhole camera in the center. The cutout will be the same size as the Pixel 5a. The centrally located punchhole camera brings a long-awaited change to the aesthetics of the Pixel line. This currently includes some similar looking phones. Hopefully Pixel 6 will introduce some more changes to the design.

In addition, the front camera may undergo major upgrades, which may enable 4K video recording. The rear camera of modern Pixel smartphones can already shoot 4K video (1080p option is also available), but video recording from the front camera is limited to 1080p / 30fps. The Pixel 6 could be the first Google smartphone to support 4K selfie video. Hopefully the frame rate of the selfie video will also be boosted to at least 60fps.

This information comes after last month’s report suggested that the Pixel 6 might have a new camera sensor. Google has been using the same camera sensor for years, so that’s another big upgrade to the next Pixel flagship. The Pixel 6 may also be equipped with the first under-display fingerprint sensor on the Pixel line.

As mentioned earlier, the name of Pixel 6 is not yet official. However, there’s no reason why Google wouldn’t call its next flagship product, the Pixel 6. Anyway, it’s too early to focus on these leaks. Decomposition of the APK usually reveals potential for future features, but in some cases these features may not be the final product. So you have to wait for the expected Pixel 6 to change the situation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos