Launch of Snapdragon 870 SoC, Mi10S with 108MP Quad Rear Camera Setup: Price, Specifications





Launched in China on Tuesday, the Mi 10S is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series, which consists of the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, and Mi 10 Lite series. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup and a curved display with a drilling cutout for selfie cameras. The Mi 10S is available in three configurations and three color options. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and supports three forms of fast charging.

Price of Mi10S

The price of Xiaomi’s Mi10S is RMB 3,299 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 3,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 3,799 for the 12GB variant. + 256GB variant. Phones are available in black, blue, and white colors. The Mi 10S is sold in China from its official website, and the company has not yet shared international availability details.

Mi10S specifications

Dual SIM (Nano) Mi10S runs MIUI 12 with 6.67 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,340 pixels) AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,120 nit peak brightness and 100% coverage. Equipped with a display. DCI-P3 and sRGB color gamut. Internally, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with an Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Mi 10S has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.69 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f / 2.4 lens, and a quad rear camera setup that includes depth of field. Is installed. Sensor with f / 2.4 lens, macro sensor with f / 2.4 lens. On the front is a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Mi 10S connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C ports. On-board sensors include proximity sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, e-compasses, ambient light sensors, IR blasters, and barometers. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Mi 10S is backed up by a 4,780mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W wireless reverse charging. Finally, the phone measures 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and weighs 208 grams.

