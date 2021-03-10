Google reviews advertisements for Myanmar’s military aid telecommunications company





Singapore (Reuters)-Google said Wednesday that it was considering a recent ad run by Myanmar’s military aid telecommunications company and had disabled some military accounts on its service following a national coup. It was.

File Photo: Google’s name will appear outside the company’s office in London, England, on November 1, 2018. REUTERS / Toby Melville

The move is because activists have called on US tech giants to restrict access to the service after dozens of people have died after weeks of protests against seizure of power on February 1.

A Google spokeswoman responded to Reuters questions and took steps against accounts on the platform, including disabling Google service accounts and deleting a number of YouTube channels and videos related to the Tatmadaw. I took it.

Our priority is to help Myanmar people access information and communicate securely.

According to Google, invalid accounts connected to the military included Gmail, publishing platform Blogger, and Google Play Store accounts.

A military spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 have been arrested since the coup, according to advocacy groups.

YouTube said last week it shut down five channels operated by state-owned network MRTV and military-owned Myawaddy Media. YouTube is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Myanmar’s justice, an advocacy group looking at military business interests, said on Wednesday that Google and Rakuten-owned messaging app Viber was banned by Facebook, followed by military-owned Myanmar telecommunications. He said he discovered that he was running a new ad for Mitel.

Mytel, Viber and Rakuten did not respond to requests for comment.

Myanmar representative Yadanar Maung’s justice welcomes Google’s recent steps to invalidate some military accounts on the platform, while Google and Viber sell ads for Myanmar’s military business Mytel. He said he was stunned if he made a profit.

Last week, Reuters reviewed three Mytel ads published on Google and Viber. Immediately after Facebook announced that it would block access to the Myanmar military platform and advertising by all military-linked military organizations. [L4N2KV19W]

Vietnam operator Viettel, partly owned by the Vietnamese Ministry of Defense, is also a supporter of Mytel.

Viettel did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

In 2020, Facebook removed more than 12 user accounts and pages due to tuned fraud that was used to secretly promote Mytel and despise its rivals.

A document issued by Myanmar Justice, whose website is blocked by Myanmar authorities, found that Mitel is under extensive control of the Myanmar military and provides an important source of income for it. ..

The profits of the munitions will help finance the brutal atrocities committed against the people of Myanmar, Maun said, asking tech companies to ban all munitions from their platform.

Report by Fanny Potkin; edited by Ed Davies

