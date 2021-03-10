Aseptic Packaging Day: Its Important Role in Medtech-Med-Tech Innovation





Last year, many heroes were revealed across the healthcare sector. This group includes developers of medical devices and pharmaceuticals, as well as manufacturers of sterile packages to provide life-saving products, and an important role in patient safety.

To recognize the important role of the supply chain, the SterilisationPackagingManufacturers Council (SPMC) hosted the first SterilePackaging Day. This day celebrates and approves all partners in the medical device supply chain.

This year’s sterilization packaging date is March 10. Med-Tech Innovation News spoke with Dr. Henk Blom, Chairman of the SPMC Technical Committee, and Marie Tkacik, a member of the SPMC Technical Committee, in detail about the innovation of SPMC and medical packaging.

What is the history of SPMC?

Tkacik: SPMC was established in June 1994 by members of the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) to create a universal standard for aseptic packaging of medical products and devices to promote improved patient safety. I did. SPMC member companies are market and technology leaders in this area, working together to establish viable and practical standards. Much of SPMC’s work is incorporated into the AAMI and ISO standards and the ASTM International Standard, which has been approved as a consensus standard by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Tell me more about sterilization packaging days

Brom: It’s been a tough year since COVID-19 began, and there are many frontline people fighting for the ultimate victory over this global tragedy. Aseptic Packaging Day recognizes these fighters as they have worked tirelessly to deliver safe and sterile medical products to those who are in desperate need of the essential equipment to win the COVID and other health wars. And created to thank you. This event not only honors those involved in our industry, but also raises awareness of three important packaging principles: patient safety, security and supply chain strength. March 10th celebrates the work and strengths of our industry and offers the opportunity for us to serve humbly, patient first, to pledge our beliefs.

How do sterile packages store medical devices?

Tkacik: Medical packaging not only keeps the product sterile, but its design also affects its shelf life and effectiveness. Proper packaging design and material selection are essential. Medical devices need to go through an extensive verification process, and the package must protect the integrity of the critical sterile barrier while protecting the device.

How do you reassure the person using your device with the package?

Brom: Protecting the health and safety of patients has always been a top priority in our industry. In this regard, medical packages meet a long checklist of essentials such as strict regulatory compliance, ease of use for patients and caregivers, compatibility with scrutinized sterilization methods, and safe and efficient manufacturing. is needed. Consumers need to intuitively respect this process and trust that packaging plays an important role in delivering medical products to patients in the most effective condition.

Given that there are moves towards sustainability, what considerations did you have?

Tkacik: Our ability to package and protect healthcare products should first be evaluated for product protection, fertility maintenance and sterility. This is the main goal and allows us to make environmentally friendly decisions in the selection and processing of these materials. Medical device companies may also guide material and design choices based on available options for end-of-life removal and package destruction in order to recover components with less resource consumption. The impact that medical device companies are being driven to address.

There are various ongoing and proposed initiatives for the packaging of consumer goods. However, the demand for many types of healthcare packages has hampered some of these sustainable initiatives. Reduce, reuse, and recycle mantras are severely restricted by FDA and EU regulatory requirements for healthcare packages. For example, there are major restrictions on the reuse or recycling of materials in healthcare products and their packaging. Compostable packaging materials are currently unlikely to be candidates for healthcare packaging due to shelf life limitations and concerns about sterilization suitability.

On the positive side, continuous advances in materials have the potential to enable more environmentally friendly packaging with the critical levels of performance needed to protect certain devices.

What challenges are medical device packaging engineers facing today, and how can Sterile Packaging Day help them overcome them?

Brom: Unfortunately, the last person to be called in a medical device development project is an engineer. SterilePackagingDay aims to spread the message that packaging is important and improve packaging engineers in the product development cycle. In addition, we educate packaging engineers through a series of webins to support their role, FAQs on material storage and handling, and infographics.

What progress can we expect from future medical packages?

Tkacik: Making packages user-friendly and product-friendly is more important than ever. This includes new ideas about how patients see the product, how to print it on labels, and how to open the package to make the product ready for use by the patient.

