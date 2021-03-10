Google brings full coverage to search to make news look easier





Google introduces new features for search (Reuters image)

Google’s full coverage feature, which has long been part of Google News, has been extended to Google Search. The company, announced in a blog post, said the feature would make it easier for users to understand new and complex stories. This feature will also be available in Google Search, which is used on mobile devices.

With Google Full Coverage, you can get comprehensive images of news articles from a variety of sources, especially those that need to be updated. This feature debuted in 2018 and was only visible on Google News, where you can see carousels of related articles from various sources under Trend Stories.Users scroll to the end of the top story or appear below the carousel of the associated story[その他のニュース]Click on the option[フルカバレッジ]You can enter the page. Tap to allow users to view coverage of different types of stories and updates from different publishers.

The new technology, like the Covid-19 pandemic, recognizes long-term news from days to weeks or even months. Full coverage pages are set accordingly to help people find top trending news, along with additional content such as local coverage, explainers, etc. to help users better understand their context and importance, and products. A blog post by manager Itamar Snir states.

The full coverage feature of Google News allows users to view top headlines from various sources, regional reactions, videos, social reviews, FAQs, and timelines of stories from other publishers played over time. There was a function that could be done. Next, technology was introduced to analyze the constant flow of information and organize it into storylines.

Full coverage of Google Search was first introduced in English in the United States and will be rolled out to more regions and languages ​​in the coming months.

Get live stock prices from BSE, NSE, US market, latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, check the latest IPO news, best performance IPO, calculate tax with income tax calculation tool, top gain, top of the market Understand Loss, Best Equity Fund. Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos