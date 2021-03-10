Xis Gambit: China is planning a world without American technology





China is freeing tens of billions of dollars for the tech industry to borrow. It catalogs sectors in which the United States or other countries may block access to critical technologies. And when their leaders announced their most important economic plans last week, they set out their ambitions to become a superpower of innovation unseen by anyone.

In hopes of the Biden administration’s continued efforts to challenge the rise of China’s technology, national leaders address nation’s economic vulnerabilities that could undermine ambitions in a wide range of industries, from smartphones to jet engines. Aiming to do, we are accelerating plans to do it alone.

China made bold and ambitious plans before 2015, but failed to reach its goals. As more and more countries are wary of China’s actions and its growing economic power, Beijing has taken on a new urgency to promote technological independence. The country’s new five-year plan, announced on Friday, called technological development a national security issue as well as economic development, a departure from the previous plan.

The plan promised to increase R & D spending by 7% each year, including in the public and private sectors. This figure exceeds the budget increase of the Chinese military, which is expected to grow by 6.8% next year, and it is expected that the era of competition with the United States such as the Cold War will come.

Pledge of spending, Donald · J · Trump President angered the leaders of the Communist Party and the rattle under Xi Jinping, of some of the giant companies, including Huawei America to the technology tumultuous four years in which to limit the access of Will follow.

This experience solidified the view that the United States was determined to undermine the country’s progress even under the new administration, and that China could no longer rely on the West for a stable supply of technology to promote economic growth.

Chang Xiao Jin, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, wrote on the eve of the ongoing legislative assembly in Beijing that the United States, which has already reached the summit, wants to kick the ladder.

As Mr. Xi stated China’s aspirations, the road to the global peak of technology is clearly uphill. The government has so far set out to spend 2.5% of its gross domestic product on research and development over the past five years, but actual spending has failed to reach that goal.

One of the sectors China is struggling with is microchips, which much of its electronics production depends on. The tremendously complex production has plagued Chinese companies that instead import most of the semiconductors they need. According to IC Insights, an American semiconductor research company, China’s domestic chip production met only 15.9% of chip demand in 2020, accounting for 15.1 in 2014, despite the investment of tens of billions of dollars. It is slightly above the% share.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang made a detailed proposal last week to accelerate the development of high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Rebecca Arsesati, a technical analyst at the Merics, Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies in Berlin, thinks they are really worried. They know that without access to these technologies, they can’t reach their goals.

The new strategy, to some extent, changed the brands of the countries before the Made in China 2025 campaign and sought to take the lead in the range of cutting-edge technology. Roughly started to produce 70% of the core components that Chinese manufacturers needed by 2025. The plan scared trading partners and helped punish the trade war with the United States.

China wants to reduce its reliance on the world, rather than reducing trade and interaction, to avoid being vulnerable to strategic blackmail against China, which it has historically used against other countries. Thinking, said former US diplomat Daniel Russell. Currently Vice President of the Institute for Policy Studies of the Asian Association.

Conflicts have been brewed for over a decade. After Edward Snowden disclosed the National Security Agency’s hacking that relied on US companies, China’s long-standing policy of eradicating its reliance on foreign technology was boosted.

American companies have long complained about policies that require technology transfer. Hacking with the support of the Chinese government for US intellectual property is adding to the tension. China has traditionally used corporate espionage to support its economic interests, including in the high-tech sector, which the government is currently prioritizing.

Recent intrusions into businesses and government agencies use Microsoft’s email system and were discovered last weekend. Temporarily linked to Chinese hackers could exacerbate the inequality that could disrupt the tech world.

Over the last few weeks, Chinese authorities have repeatedly emphasized the dangers of chokepoints, where the United States controls key underlying technologies. At a press conference in Beijing, Xiao Yaqing, head of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, released a review of 41 sectors on vacant lots that could disrupt the technology supply chain at critical times.

Beijing supports this effort with money and rhetoric.

The state’s policy lender, China Development Bank, prepared more than $ 60 billion in loans to more than 1,000 key strategic innovation companies last week, 300 for a new government-backed microchip investment fund. He said he had raised $ 100 million.

Ni Guangnan, an official at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, recently wrote that it is necessary to create a Chinese system that can replace the complex systems of Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, etc. that have historically dominated computing. China should also increase the world’s reliance on telecommunications infrastructure technology to form a strong deterrent to future embargoes, he added.

Experts warn that the technology supply chain remains very complex and resolutely global, and too much market interference can lead to unpredictable results. Top-down jokes about microchips by the United States and China have partially caused a chip shortage that has recently hit the auto industry.

Neither country can quickly achieve true independence in the myriad of cutting-edge technologies needed to run the modern economy and military. Instead of a comprehensive policy, a proxy dispute has emerged and both sides are working to secure the shortfall from other countries.

Many American allies are pleased to see their company take advantage of the increasingly empty Chinese market for American companies.

Earlier this month, ASML, a Dutch company that manufactures the tools needed for mass production of microchips, turned equipment into China’s largest semiconductor maker, despite Washington blacklisting a company known as SMIC last year. He said he had extended the contract he offered. .. The extension did not break the limit, but showed how the US’s ability to cut supply was limited.

Such a decision could continue to frustrate President Biden, who cast China as the country’s most important foreign policy challenge. China wants to undermine US efforts to isolate it by intertwining with major economies, including those that have political alliances with the United States.

Russell of the Institute for Policy Studies of the Asian Association says they are certainly speaking and acting to discourage third countries from joining any group that the United States may organize against China. It was. The goal is to buy the time China needs to block the remaining vulnerabilities in armor.

Whatever the hope that Chinese leaders had about a diplomatic reset after Trump’s year seemed to have already diminished.

According to the White House, the first conversation between Mr. Bydens and Mr. Nishi lasted about two hours and included a discussion of Beijing’s compulsory and unfair economic practices.

At home, Mr Biden warned that the United States needs to catch up with China on investing in infrastructure. Some support the high-tech industry, including electric vehicles. If we don’t move, they’re going to eat our lunch, he said while making a $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus claim.

The phrase was the same one he created as a candidate just two years ago to dismiss the challenge raised by China. Are the Chinese going to eat our lunch? He said confusedly in Iowa in 2019.

Chris Buckley contributed to the report. Claire Fu and Lin Qiqing contributed to the research.

