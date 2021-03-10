Sony launches full-frame mirrorless Alpha 1 camera in India for Rs 5,59,990-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trending March 10, 2021 18:01:34 IS

Technology giant Sony has launched a full-frame mirrorless camera named Alpha 1 that aims to provide a fusion of high resolution and high-speed performance. The camera will be available at SC and other stores from March 12th. The price is 5,59,990 rupees. According to the company’s press release, the new camera will feature a 50.1 megapixel full-frame Exmor RS image sensor. This CMOS image sensor was developed to work with the upgraded BIONZ XR image processing engine.

Sony promises up to 30 frames per second of continuous shooting without blackouts on the Alpha 1 because the finder does not black out when exposed. This camera features a 9.44 million dot OLED Quad-XGA electronic viewfinder.

You can shoot up to 155 full-frame compressed RAW images or 165 full-frame JPEG images while maintaining autofocus. Sony claims that Alpha1 offers 8K 30p 10-bit 4: 2: 0 XAVC HS recording with 8.6K oversampling. This is a feat never seen before with an Alpha camera. It also allows 4K 120p / 60p 10-bit 4: 2: 2 recording, making it easy to use 8K footage for 4K editing.

In Alpha 1, real-time eye AF for humans and animals has changed, but real-time eye AF for birds has been introduced. The enhanced version claims to provide 30% better detection than previous versions, and Sony has also introduced Alpha 1’s AI-based real-time tracking that automatically maintains accurate focus.

Modern cameras feature an S-Cinetone color matrix to generate FX6 and FX9 color tones. The presence of the S-Log3 gamma curve allows the device to achieve a dynamic range of over 15 stops. The company claims that with 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization, the camera can take advantage of shutter speeds of up to 5.5 steps and produce high-resolution images.

Both mechanical and electronic shutters are included. The electronic shutter flash syncs up to 1/200 second, while the mechanical shutter provides up to 1/400 second.

