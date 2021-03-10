ROG Phone 5, Phone 5 Pro, and Phone 5 Ultimate will be available at a starting price of Rs 49,999 and will be available on April 15-Technology News, Firstpost





Asus is hosting an event today to announce the new ROG Phone 5 globally. At the end of the event, Asus will announce the price and launch date of smartphones in India. You can also expect some ROG gaming accessories to be unveiled at today’s event. The Asus ROG event is scheduled to begin today at 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time and will be livestreamed on Asus’ official YouTube channel and other social media pages. Today’s launch event will also feature popular gamers such as Carryminati, Dynamo and Scout.

Asus ROG Phone is a smartphone series game company. ROG Phone 5 is the successor to ROG Phone 3 (review). Details will only be announced in a few hours, but so far, ROG Phone 5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB of RAM, and a 6,000 mAh high-capacity battery. Everything you know about smartphones so far is here.

Expected specifications of ROG Phone 5

According to a MySmartPrice report, the ROG Phone 5 has been found on the Geekbench Benchmark website. Geekbench’s list reportedly shows that mobile phones scored 1,113 points in the single-core test and 3,468 points in the multi-core test.

The report further suggests that the Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the first gaming smartphone to offer 18GB of RAM. Your smartphone may be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In addition to this, gaming smartphones are expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD + display, providing a minimum of 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6,000 mAh battery and may come standard with an Android 11 OS.

