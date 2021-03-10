The FBI uses Google’s location data to trap suspected Capitol Hill riots





The Justice Department has ordered tech companies to hand over data about suspected users … [+] Capitol Hill Riot. Google’s location data has proven useful in at least one case. (Photo by Brent Stirton / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Google’s location data has proven useful to police on a myriad of occasions and is used in parliamentary riot investigations.

A complaint against Jared Adams, accused of illegally invading the hills of the Capitol on January 6, revealed that the FBI had been overturned by a suspect’s old alumni. According to the complaint, anonymous Talekomi pointed out to investigators an Instagram story believed to have been created by Adams, where he filmed and broadcast the road to riots and siege.

After that, the police were able to get an Instagram registration email. This turned out to be a Gmail address. With that in hand, the investigator ordered Google to provide location data about the Gmail user. This was officially provided by a tech giant after identifying the linked smartphone.

The complaint map reveals the points of the Capitol where the individual smartphones were located, and also shows that a digital geofence was placed around the building. This may indicate that Google was asked to provide information about all users who were in the Capitol at the time, but that such action was taken by law enforcement. There is nothing in the warrant to suggest.

Government filings also stated that Google’s location data was not complete. Google can use information from GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth beacons to get an accurate location within 10 meters. That’s why Google provides a map display radius of the location rather than specific coordinates.

According to investigators, Google data showed that the device linked to Adams’ email address was on or around the Capitol premises for almost two hours on January 6.

Screenshots of the Justice Department’s complaint allegedly used by the Capitol Hill mob … [+] Google data trying to discover where the defendant was walking around.

Ministry of Justice

In addition to Instagram and Google evidence, police believe security footage captured an individual in the Capitol that matched the face of a driver’s license in Adams, Ohio.

Google isn’t the only technology company to provide valuable data to Capitol Hill riot investigators. Social media giant Facebook handed over government user posts, private messages, and account usage information. After promising to provide a platform for freedom of speech, Parlor, a far-right-popular social app, also provided information about the suspect.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday but has not been charged. When I tried to contact the Gmail address mentioned in the complaint, there was no response at the time of publication. His legal representative is not listed in government records and he remains innocent until proved guilty.

