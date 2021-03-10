Microsoft extends AccountGuard prior to elections to deepen Yubico’s partnership





Microsoft has expanded the advanced capabilities of its AccountGuard service ahead of the next election.

AccountGuard is a selective program for individuals and organizations whose political involvement can increase the risk of attacks and account breaches.

The service includes cybersecurity guidance, access to webinars and workshops, notifications in the event of a threat to member-linked Office 365 accounts or “infringement by known nation-state attackers”, Hotmail and Outlook accounts. Includes alerts related to, and damage management recommendations. If the cyber attack is successful.

Participants also have contact information for the Microsoft Defending Democracy Program team.

This week, Microsoft expanded its offerings to all AccountGuard members in 31 democracies, including identity and access control protection at no additional cost.

“The addition of new features to AccountGuard has put us at greatest risk from political parties, candidates and their staff, healthcare professionals, human rights defenders, journalists, and hackers of the nation-state to certain other customers. It provides a new way to protect your online account, “says Microsoft.

The company’s extensions include multi-factor authentication, cloud app single sign-on service, conditional access policy implementation, and privileged identity management (PIM). This is the creation of time and authorization-based access policies for sensitive and critical resources.

Microsoft’s access options are now available to political parties prior to the US 2020 elections. With similar events taking place in countries such as the Netherlands, Finland and Germany, Microsoft’s deployment aims to thwart “hacking and leaking” attempts. A chance to get started.

In addition, the Redmond Giants have announced the expansion of their existing partnership with Ubiko. Yubico manufactures YubiKey, a physical dongle for multi-factor authentication designed to reduce the risk of phishing attempts and account hijacking.

Currently, AccountGuard members are offered up to 25,000 YubiKey. Depending on the size of the organization you are applying for, you may be offered a number of free keys.

Last April, Microsoft said it would make services available to healthcare entities and human rights groups, and that these organizations would maintain access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

