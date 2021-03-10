Ml & AI Business Solutions Provider SCUTIGER Announces Market Entry on New Website





New Delhi, March 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Participating in India’s digital transformation efforts, SCUTIGER is a newly launched disruptor in the context of rapidly evolving technology-driven business model innovation. We aim to establish our position as. A recent study published by NASSCOM in connection with EY found that 70% of Indian companies adopting artificial intelligence (AI) achieved measurable results. By comparison, 60% believe AI will disrupt business within the next few years. Catalyzing this knowledge and putting together a suite of world-class technology solutions, SCUTIGER is designed as a one-stop shop, leveraging experience in a variety of industries and expertise in data analysis, machine learning and deep learning.

Backed by successful collaboration with FinTech, Mar Tech, Social Tech, Agri Tech, E-commerce and Logistics clients, SCUTIGER is a technology solution led by a team of innovation experts with deep experience in AI research, business and products. Designed for access, practical and optimal. Companies looking for a digital overhaul don’t need to look for SCUTIGER anymore. A client-centric, process-driven approach enables you to explore, identify, develop, and deploy cost-optimized AI and ML solutions that meet your business goals. Hire a new team.

CEO Dipankar Sarkar said: “The future is here. There are thinking machines that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to do more than you can imagine. Soon, all companies will embrace these new technologies, including personalization, chatbots, and automated marketing. But not everyone can afford to run a team that understands both business and AI together. Here, we integrate cutting-edge AI models and make profitable innovations in our business. Can bring “”

With a growing portfolio of more than 60 patents filed last year, SCUTIGER’s expertise includes state-of-the-art solutions and models developed for natural language processing, computer vision, on-device and speech recognition. included. Being ahead of the times is a passion for SCUTIGER’s team of experts dedicated to simplifying and enriching the interaction between humans and machines.

About SCUTIGER

SCUTIGER is a privately owned global technology that provides design and distribution, tools, and consulting services for artificial intelligence software. The company has worked with fast-growing, funded technology companies to build intellectual portfolios, machine learning infrastructure and product intelligence.

Sauce ska tiger

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos