The successor to the Poco F1 is right there, but not the F2





Rumors of a straight-up follow-up to the 2018 surprise budget hit Pocophone F1 have been widespread for some time, and when Poco was still part of Xiaomi, the company was making fun of proper follow-up many times. And even now, with Poco spinning off to its sub-brand, it seems that the business is still planning to release a successor to F1 in the future. Poco has posted a teaser on Twitter with some hidden tips in it.

Poco has released several phones since F1 including F2 Pro, all of which are basically somehow rebranded Xiaomi phones already on the market, the original. Nothing can reach the same magical price as a phone.

In the Teaser campaign, we’ll talk about how the company rocked the budget market at a significant performance-to-price ratio, and how competitors didn’t launch comparable phones at that price 30 months later. Poco wants to repeat this story, closing the letter to his fans by saying, “The only difference is not the name, but the F in the game.” This suggests that future phones will be available at the same price as F1, but the name does not include F. Probably because there is an F2 Pro based on the Redmi K30 Pro. Given that Poco marked an X in “eXpectations”, it could be an X-series device. The company also emphasized 30 million in “30 months”, suggesting a possible event on March 30th.

The question remains whether this is a really new phone, or is it considering another branding, or perhaps the leaked Redmi K40 this time?

