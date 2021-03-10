The best MagSafe accessory I’ve ever tried on an iPhone 12





Since we use MagSafe on our iPhone 12 every day, we’ve put together a list of the best accessories (so far) to take advantage of Apple’s new connectivity standards, including chargers, wallets, mounts, and more.

MagSafe has come a long way in a month since Apple announced the iPhone 12 lineup. All new phones include MagSafe support that allows you to use a variety of accessories on your phone.

The market is still relatively small, there are very few players on the market for devices, and there will definitely be more, but these are what we rely on every day.

Case

The number of cases supporting MagSafe continues to grow, but so far, here are some of my favorite cases.

Nomads

The Nomad case is part of our readers’ favorites, and the traditional Rugged Case has been updated with MagSafe support.

Nomad’s MagSafe compatible case

Its sturdy folio is also the first folio-style case to bake to support MagSafe. This gives you the benefits of a MagSafe front cover.

Otterbox

Otterbox is an original third-party MagSafe case that has partnered with Apple to launch the iPhone 12 series. Since then, the company has promised additional models and styles, offering several different options available to users, from renowned Defenders to lightweight solutions.

Otterbox AnnuMag Safe Case

moment

Moment comes in two cases: a thin case and a more sturdy case with black canvas or walnut wood inlays. What makes them even more unique is the inclusion of an optional lens cover that supports the company’s premium lenses.

Moment’s MagSafe case

There’s a universal lens clip, but nothing is better than having a bayonet system built into the case itself. If you’re a mobile photographer or want to take your shots to the next level, consider buying a Moment lens and one of the new MagSafe-enabled cases.

Apple

Of course, Apple should also be included in the list. Apple has both silicone and leather cases in different colors.

Apple Silicone Case

As the creator of MagSafe, you can expect the best standard support and the additional benefits of on-screen animations that are triggered each time the case is fitted.

Charger

In the MagSafe world, chargers are still very limited. There are many chargers on the market that are adjacent to MagSafe with a magnet built around a standard Qi charger. These are not exactly the same and are limited to 5W or up to 7.5W.

Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger

At this time, only two MagSafe-enabled chargers not provided by Apple are officially available, and Belkin has created both.

Belkin is currently shipping BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 and 2-in-1. They are very similar to each other, but the only real difference is the addition of the Apple Watch charger to the 3-in-1.

Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger

We’ve reviewed both 3-in-1 and 2-in-1, so if you’re curious, check out these individual reviews.

wallet

The wallet has proven to be very popular with MagSafe users and we are thrilled to be able to test some new options.

Apple

Apple has made the first option available again and has been the only option for some time. With premium leather and sophisticated design, it is still an excellent choice.

Apple MagSafe Wallet

Lab debt

Labodet qualifies as a luxury option for users from the fashion capital of the world. We use a variety of exotic leathers such as python, alligator, ostrich and carbon fiber, so this is not everyone’s go-to. Still, it offers something unique that sets it apart from many other third-party ones that are flooding the market.

Labo Det Leather Wallet

Not only are there various materials on the face, but the back is also covered with micro-suction material, which improves grip. This solves one of the biggest criticisms of Apple’s wallet.

Moft

Moft confuses things by doing more than just acting as a wallet. As discussed in the review, Moft can hold up to 3 cards, acts as a smartphone stand and acts as a grip.

Moft wallet and stand

If you need a feature-rich accessory, it’s worth considering Moft.

Tripod mount

Mobile creators will have a hard time giving up on these various mounts. Designed for creators, Moment has multiple tripod mounts and cold shoe mounts that rely on MagSafe. Snap them to your smartphone and connect them to a tripod, or use a cold shoe to attach a ringlight, LumeCube, or microphone.

Moment’s MagSafe mount

Moment’s various MagSafe mounts start at $ 29, depending on what you choose.

Car mount

Many users have asked for an official MagSafe rechargeable car mount, but so far only non-charging solutions are available. The 15W MagSafe charging mount is coming soon, but for now I’m using it.

moment

Moment MagSafe Vent Mount

Moment has more than a tripod mount, but there are also car mounts. This vent mount is available in matt black color and incorporates a cable management solution to handle annoying cords.

Belkin

BelkinMagSafe Vent Mount

Belkin also has a vent mount, which has the advantage of having an adjustable back to fit a variety of vents. It’s a little bigger because of the alignment magnet that prevents your phone from spinning.

