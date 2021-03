Epic further expands the app store battle with new legal claims against Google in Australia

Wednesday’s Epic Games expanded its global legal struggle against major mobile app store operators with a new legal claim against Google in Australia. The allegations accuse Google of violating anti-competitive behavior in Australia’s consumer law and that search giants violate national competition and consumer law in 2010. ing.

The legal claims follow a similar proceeding against Apple in Australia last November, and Epics’ proceedings against the app store now span the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, in addition to Australia. I will.

The main purpose of complaints is that Apple and Google have allowed app makers to avoid 30% savings through either alternative app stores or alternative in-app payment systems, and are now common to increasing numbers. I heard the cry of a rally before. Companies, app developers, and regulators using the Apples App Store and Google Play Store

We believe that consumers have the right to install apps from selected sources.

According to Epic, Google is abusing control over the Android operating system, limiting the competition for payment processing and app distribution on the Google Play store. This harmful behavior curtails innovation, reduces consumer choice and raises prices, the press release said.

By discussing the existence of alternative app stores on the platform and allowing apps to be downloaded directly from third-party providers, Google gives the illusion of being open, but in fact. Said Tim Sweeney, CEO of Android OS, Epic, in a statement because these situations are so rare.

Sweeney added that the barriers Google imposes on the Android OS are real. He mentions Google’s actions, such as warning users about downloading software outside the Play Store, as a way to scare users to download only approved software. Such behavior that shows that Google is more interested in pretending to be open than offering consumers choice. We believe that consumers have the right to install apps from selected sources and developers have the right to compete in a fair market.

This discussion is slightly different from what Epic used for Apple in a similar procedure, as Google allows alternative app stores and sideloading for apps that aren’t approved by the Play Store. However, Google also makes it very difficult to download apps directly to Android devices, forcing the vast majority of users to get apps from the Google Play store, Epic claims. Epic also participates in a review of the mobile app market by Australian competition regulators.

