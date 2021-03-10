Nikon teases the Z9 due out in 2021





Nikon’s mirrorless camera system has acquired a new member called Z 9 this year. Just a week after executives made fun of it in an interview published at DP Review, we officially announced the development of the body today.

The details are slim at the moment, but I know a few things about the camera. It is intended for the same pros who are currently using D6, a fast focus SLR built to capture quick actions. Therefore, expectations are high. Anything less than a sturdy and weatherproof body is considered disappointing.

Nikon already manufactures the mirrorless cameras Z6 II and Z7 II, which are made to handle the rigors of professional work, so I don’t think you’ll be disappointed there. It is also expected that the camera will provide an exemplary image and will be equipped with a stabilized image sensor. These haven’t even reached — Nikon offers this today.

Stack sensor promise

Autofocus is where Nikon can make real progress. The Z 9 includes a stacked CMOS sensor. This puts the memory on the chip and significantly speeds up the read. Until now, it was only seen on Sony full-frame models. This is the type of sensor that powers the a9 II and a1 cameras.

In Sony’s implementation, this technology opens up the ability to capture photos at incredible 30fps while tracking the subject with autofocus that leverages intelligent subject recognition.

I’m not sure if Nikon will match these best-in-class specs with the Z9, but autofocus is the area where the Z camera has the most room for growth. The current system is a bit behind what our competitors offer.

Nikon is also marketing upgraded videos. Again, the sensor reads faster. If the sensor reads too slowly for the video, the motion artifacts created due to the slow reading of the rolling shutter will start to appear. Z 9 will include 8K captures.

Consumers don’t have an 8K set at home yet, but there are many practical reasons to capture 4K and above. For example, it is always possible to render footage in low resolution when editing. So, if you want, you can get 4K output as the final result even with an 8K camera. There is also room for trimming. Each 8K frame contains 44MP, which is about 8MP for 4K.

As a result, the Z 9 is not only a high-speed camera, but also a high-resolution camera. Nikon promises that the sensor will be redesigned. Based on the video specifications, we know that it is likely to be near the 45MP resolution mark.

Details coming soon

Announcements of such developments do not tell us everything about future products. I don’t know the price of the Z 9, but I think it’s in the same area as the D6 SLR, which sells for $ 6,500.

The Z 9 promises to offer more pixels than the D 6 and works with the new Z lens. Nikon’s mirrorless library is still growing, and there are still gaps to fill, especially when it comes to telephoto lenses used by sports photographers.

The Z 9 expects to remain compatible with F-mount lenses via Nikon’s official adapter, but it’s not surprising that using legacy lenses slows down the burst capture speed somewhat. We will report more on the Z9 as more details become available. Nikon promises to ship the camera later this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos