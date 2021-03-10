Rage 4 and the guy behind the city of Scott Pilgrim are making a teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game





The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hold a special place in the heart of many NES and SNES owners, although they never actually disappeared. While 8-bit entries were very popular during the first run of the TMNT cartoon show in the early 90’s, Turtles in Time has become one of SNES’s most beloved side-scrolling fighters.

Now we’re getting a game that looks like the spiritual successor to that title in the form of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and perhaps even more exciting is by Scott Pilgrim vs. World Studios. The fact that it is being developed is a tribute game distributed by Dotemu, the publisher of the Streets of Rage 4.

Talking to Game Informer, tribute game co-founder Jean-Francois Major said:

I felt people were missing out, so I wanted to revive games for fans of the 87 anime series and old arcade games of the 90’s. And because, including us, I played a lot of those games as a kid and missed a lot of them. That was the idea that started it.

Bad news? There’s no definite release date, and Game Informer doesn’t even know if it will appear on Switch or on “unspecified consoles” and PCs.

Game Informer interviews shed some light on what the project has become like. Nickelodeon, who holds a Turtles license, approached Dotemu, who also released an amazing Wonder Boy: Dragon’s Trap remake, with an offer to create a game based on one of its IPs. Dotemu chose TMNT, a property that Tribute Games has been working on since 2010.

Jonathan Lavigne, co-founder of Tribute Games, said:

We have always been super tenacious. For example, TMNT if you want to take over one of the IPs. Every time we talk about working on a project, I always say, well, we really want to do TMNT. We grew up in an arcade and played TMNT, so we really wanted to stab it.

A chance encounter with DotEmu CEO Cyrille Imbert led to the official launch of the project. Imbert explains:

So I was in GDC and managed to get it [Tribute Games] contact information. So I said, hey everyone, are you around? Should i talk So I met him for the first time in San Francisco. The first contact was really great. Basically, I had the same ideas and things I wanted to do with this project.

How excited are you about this? How likely is this to come to Switch? Please let us know in the comments below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos