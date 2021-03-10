



Dr. Liente was a Malaysian Chinese epidemiologist who invented the surgical face mask, which is widely believed to be the predecessor of the N95 mask.

On Wednesday, Washington Google celebrated the 142nd birthday of Dr. Wu Lien-tei, the inventor of the surgical face mask, with Google graffiti.

According to a biography on Google's website, Dr. Liente is a Malaysian Chinese epidemiologist whose invention is believed to be the predecessor of the N95 mask.

According to Google, Riente was born on this day in 1879 in modern Malaysia. He was the first Chinese student to acquire Maryland at Cambridge University.

Google said Liente was appointed to investigate the disease during the 1910 epidemic in northwestern China. He later learned that the disease, like the current COVID-19 virus, is a highly contagious plague spread by respiratory infections.

To prevent the spread of the disease, he created a face mask with cotton, gauze and several layers of cloth to help the individual filter the breathing air. Google, along with Mask, said Dr. Liente advised public and health authorities to set up a quarantine station, restrict travel, and apply “gradual sterilization techniques.” Within four months of Lien-teh’s proposal, the virus was controlled.

“I’m honored to celebrate Google’s great-grandfather’s birthday,” said Dr. Shan Wu Liu and Ling Woo Liu, the great-granddaughters of Dr. Wu Lien-te. “Just over a century ago, he helped fight the plague in China and developed techniques such as wearing masks, which are still used in the fight against COVID-19.”

“The efforts of Wus, an avid supporter and practitioner of medical progress, have changed not only public health in China, but public health around the world,” Google’s biography read. “Happy birthday to Dr. Wu Lien-tei, the man behind the mask!”

Other interesting facts about Dr. Liente include that he founded the Chinese Medical Society, one of the oldest non-governmental medical institutions in China. According to Google’s biography, he was the first Malaysian, Chinese, and Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work in controlling pneumonic plague.

Dr. Wu Lien-tei died in January 1960.

Google says it has created over 4,000 Doodles for homepages around the world. The first Doodle was created in 1998. Initially, Doodle was used to celebrate familiar holidays, but now it emphasizes a variety of events, anniversaries, and birthdays.

