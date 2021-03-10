It is reported that a domestic robot equipped with Alexa is under development.





Imagine this. When you realize you’ve lost your AirPods again, you’re working in your home office. Instead of getting up and poking the couch cushions, all you have to do is look up and say, “Alexa, come here.”

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) mentioned in this article

Echo Bot (my name is that name) is rolled up, as described in a recent Business Insider article reported by SlashGear, claiming that more than 800 Amazon employees are working. , Staring at you with a camera embedded in a retractable pole. To the project as a top priority.

Alexa, find my AirPods. The Echo Bot will then spin faithfully and begin looking for lost earphones in the living room.

Immediately, the bot will return. I found your AirPods, Ben, Alexa says he’s showing a snapshot of the missing accessory snuggling up on your couch (of course). Would you like to join the 12 o’clock zoom meeting?

A tremendous sound? Well, maybe not so many.

Rumors of Amazon robots have been boiling for years, with Bloomberg’s Mark Garman (a trusted Apple leak reporter) checking in about once a year for Vesta’s status report, the bot’s codename. I have.

As Business Insider explains, the Vesta team’s goal is to create a wheel-mounted Fire Tablet-like robot that’s convenient for video conferencing as you walk from room to room.

According to the report, for the size of two little cats (I don’t make this up), one Vesta prototype under consideration includes an array of screens, microphones, and cameras.

Even more interesting are the possibilities of add-ons such as temperature and humidity sensors. Vesta, on the other hand, can also be equipped with a retractable pole (as mentioned above) and a camera that can be used to find missing items such as keys and wallets. According to Business Insider, a small compartment for carrying things is also being considered.

Vesta may sound a little weird, but Amazon isn’t afraid to think out of the box when it comes to Alexa and smart home devices.

Who can forget about Echo Look, a voice-activated camera that captures your look and provides fashion advice? And last year, Amazon-owned Ring announced the Always Home Cam, an automated drone with a camera. The drone flies around the house looking for intruders, open windows, unmanned stove burners, and other signs of danger. Ring has not shipped the product yet.

Next are the Echo Frames, Alexa-powered eyeglasses that are widely available today, and the Echo Loop, the Alexa ring that Amazon has just pasted into its drawers. The Heck features an electric display that allows you to chase you as you roam through the room, even on the traditional Echo Show 10, which has just begun shipping.

Of course, Business Insider points out that Vesta may never see the light of day, or, as Echo Frames and Loop did, it could arrive to suffer just by invitation.

However, if Vesta is really in the late stages of the prototype, one of Amazon’s hardware parades can eventually slow it down.

So are you ready for Rolling Alexa?

