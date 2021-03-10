A 103-year-old Texas woman is looking forward to “freedom” and will be able to meet her family after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.





“I know I’m not very old, and I want to go out, I don’t want to sit at home, so I can go out,” says Pauline White.

Born in the midst of a Dallas pandemic, Pauline White is now 103 years old and ready to survive another.

White received a second vaccination at the end of last month to protect himself from COVID-19.

“I’m very excited to get over this,” she said. “I have been vaccinated for the rest of my life, and it’s great to have this available.”

According to a recent Gallup survey, up to 35% of Americans do not want to be vaccinated with COVID-19. White explained why she was definitely not one of those people when she received the vaccine at Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research, a Frisco star.

“It means more freedom, and being able to be with my family,” she said. “I know I’m not very old. And I want to go out, I don’t want to sit at home. So I can go out. And maybe in a restaurant I will go. “She laughed.

As of Tuesday, March 9, an estimated 44,650 Texas people had died of COVID-19. However, as of Tuesday, 2,394,362 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of Health.

“There was just an uplifting feeling, joy and gratitude,” said Susan Motts, Chief Nursing Officer in the Eastern Region of Baylor Scott & White, on the day White received her second dose. .. “A woman came to me and said she prayed all night for you to open the next day.”

And the next day is exactly what White wants. So, after living with confidence in the vaccine, she decided to spend another time with her family.

“They take care of me very well. It’s great. It’s a great life,” she said.

A wonderful life counting 103 years, hoping that the vaccine can provide her with a few more years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos