IAB ALM: Google has done something, but that’s not the reason for losing our hearts





Calm down.

That’s the advice of Magnete CTO Tom Kershaws, presented at the IAB’s Virtual Annual Leadership Conference on Tuesday.

If one blog post from a company about not supporting something would make us all enthusiastic and crazy, it probably wouldn’t get going, Carshaw said.

This is a reference to Google’s announcement last week that it does not support email-based identifiers on the open web.

The best way to get back on track is to be clear, realistic, and stop being so dramatic. (For example, vigilant portmanteau such as cookie-apocalypse and Chrome-ageddon can be very helpful in lowering the temperature.)

Here are three real stories from ALM that will help you dial down your identity rhetoric.

Don’t kick the privacy sandbox

In the light of Google’s recent news, there has been a lot of opposition to the privacy sandbox as yet another example of Google wielding its weight and pushing its own agenda.

There’s still a lot to do in the process, and there’s a hole in it, but working in the sandbox is actually accelerating and starting to show progress, Carshaw said, even in the last six weeks or so. , FLEDGE, Microsofts PARAKEET and other suggestions. Both are based on a trusted server-side model.

The privacy sandbox is something everyone should pay attention to for all its flaws, Carshaw said. That’s because it has some very strong value and Google says that good doesn’t mean bad.

There is no

And, nevertheless, the privacy sandbox (apart from potential actions on the part of UK antitrust watchers) is just one of several solutions to the identity question.

Liane Nadeau, SVP, Precision Media and Investment Officer at Digitas North America, has thus educated the advertisers we work with. Neither from the privacy sandbox nor from the IAB Tech Lab, there is one solution.

However, context is one strategy for cookie-free targeting that has gained a lot of attention and new investment. The protracted question is how to allow the content target to grow.

Nado says standardization, consistency across the supply chain, and better governance are needed.

Even if something is a recipe site, it cannot provide the level of context that cookies need to reach people in a way that replicates or improves performance over what cookies have provided in the past.

With that need in mind, on Tuesday, IAB Tech Lab released a new technical specification for comment classification and data transparency standards that support seller-defined audiences and contextual signaling. Its purpose is to create non-identity-based contexts and audience classifications. segmentation.

User-valid IDs are not out of the table

But back to the topic of identity-based segmentation, there’s a nuance that Google doesn’t support email identifiers more than was widely reported last week.

First, Google is committed to first-party consumer relationships. LiveRamp’s addressability and ecosystem SVP Travis Clinger and Google’s largest companies, YouTube and Search, are both authenticated environments.

Also, after the phasing out of third-party cookies, Google will no longer purchase with an independent ID, but the declaration will not affect Google’s sell-side platform. This allows publishers to pass their own selected first-party ID.

Indeed, he said, this is a great opportunity for independent DSPs and SSPs to better compete. To summarize Google’s announcement, there’s certainly a lot of noise, but it’s not a big strategic difference in the industry to move away from cookies.

In other words, Carshaw said that strange and esoteric things should not let us all start to lose heart again.

He said it wasn’t interesting.

