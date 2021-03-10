Parsons President, COO Carry Smith was appointed to the 2021 Wash 100 to drive the company’s growth.Federal Labor Force, Technological Innovation for US Fighters





President Carrie Smith

Executive Mosaic is honored to introduce Parsons President and Chief Operating Officer Carey Smith as a member of the Wash 100 Awards Selection, which recognizes elite leaders across the federal and government sectors for the eighth consecutive year.

This marks Smith’s third Wash 100 award. Previously, Smith was awarded the 2018 Wash 100 Award for achieving major contract awards and leading Parsons’ business expansion efforts.

Executive Mosaic recognizes Parsons’ current growth strategy, vision and leadership to drive innovative solutions for Parsons customers, and federal technology for the workforce by winning the 2021 Wash 100 Award. I am.

Chuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO of Parsons, who won the 2020 Wash 100 Award for being ready to tackle this growing responsibility for leadership, as Carries has proven a track record of organic and strategic growth. Says. She is an extraordinary leader and the Parsons team looks forward to further success with her in this new role, he added.

In his current role, Smith oversees Parsons’ global operations and the implementation of corporate growth strategies as President and COO. She joined the company’s board of directors in December 2020, emphasizing the importance of continuing to work to solve the most difficult challenges for Parsons customers with differentiated products and solutions.

We are honored to work with our Parsons colleagues to provide a better world. I want to be a member of the board and drive continuous innovation and growth.

Under her leadership and growth strategy, Parsons will receive a total of more than $ 200 million from the Department of Defense (DoD) in 2020 to support the development of sensors, artificial intelligence, machine learning, radar, supersonic weapons and more. A technology platform for fighters that has announced that it has secured other valuable trading contracts.

Smith then said the company is working to speed up the delivery of operational systems aimed at helping service personnel protect themselves from threats.

She added that our agility and scalability, combined with innovative R & D and acquisition approaches, are in perfect agreement with the Pentagon’s requirement to quickly field disruptive mission response capabilities. It was.

Parsons’ defense efforts continue to be recognized throughout the federal sector. In August 2020, Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems, a subsidiary that helps government clients develop prototypes and analyze data from sensors and images, moved from the National Security Agency (DCSA) to industrial security practices. We received the James S. Cogswell Award. ..

Our selection of this prestigious award reflects our overall commitment to protecting sensitive information to maximize the protection of US fighters, Smith said. I am proud of our employees who are fully embraced by the security measures to better protect our country.

To further implement Parsons’ growth strategy built on innovation, the company has partnered with Neology to combine technology products that support government customers across critical infrastructure, mobility, and transportation sectors. I sought a business opportunity.

Neology designs and develops automatic number plate recognition cameras, radio frequency identification readers, and tolls, electronic vehicle recognition, and other technology products used in the public safety market.

According to Smith, our partnership opens up previously unexplored market possibilities in the areas of mobility and critical infrastructure, and both companies continue to succeed in their mission to serve their citizens. I will be able to help you.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year, Parsons demonstrated agility and innovation in responding to the health crisis. According to Smith, the company solicited ideas from all employees and categorized them into three campaign focus areas. Biosurveillance, integrated screening and testing, digital transformation.

In May 2020, Parsons worked with Fraunhofer USA to develop a biosensor to help test the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Smith cites the important role of the test function in ensuring that countries have begun the process of resumption and are returning to a safe living and working environment.

Parsons has also developed and launched an integrated system suite called DetectWise that enables contactless health examinations in public places.

DetectWise uses sensors and cameras to measure body temperature, heart rate, and respiratory rate to help customers better understand if an individual is symptomatic of the COVID-19 virus, minimizing the risk of disease spread. You can take the necessary steps to limit it. Said.

In a video interview on government issues, Smith said it is imperative for businesses to devise innovative platforms that can help people in pandemics and post-crises. She also emphasized the importance of having an agile and responsive culture to meet the needs of government customers.

Our culture is one of agility, innovation, collaboration and destructiveness. Smith explained that in the event of a crisis like COVID, we need a company that can respond quickly, respond quickly, and provide solutions right away.

Through the idea of ​​open sourcing, I came up with hundreds of different (solutions) that I felt could help customers by utilizing all employees and all employees. For us, it’s all about responsiveness and meeting customer needs, Smith added.

Smith’s career at Parsons began in 2016 when he joined the company as president of the company’s federal solutions business. She assumed the role of COO in November 2018 after Parsons integrated the Federal and Infrastructure Business Units into a single structure. A year later, she took on additional duties as president of the company.

In addition, she is a board member of the Professional Services Council, Edison International, and the US Geospatial Intelligence Foundation.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Parsons and Carey Smith for their third Wash 100 award. Her influence and vision in the federal and government contract (GovCon) sector demonstrates the level of excellence recognized by the Wash 100 Award.

Visit Wash100.com and vote for Carey Smith as the most important executive in impact on the GovCon sector. Defend your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors with 10 votes today. The elite leader who received the most votes by April 30th is recognized by the GovCon community as the most influential member of the industry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos