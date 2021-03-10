Xbox and PS5 game updates bring great choices for console games





The Xbox Series X / S and PS5 consoles haven’t reached the 6-month mark yet, but game modes that prioritize performance or visual quality are already commonplace. It feels like less than a week without game updates so players can choose the demanding 4K resolutions or sacrifice resolution and quality in 60 fps or 120 fps modes.

Last month’s big next-generation update was Control with both performance and visual quality modes. Today, the Overwatch has the option of choosing between 120fps mode or resolution and visual quality. With these updates, we’re obsessed with old games and appreciate how good they work on modern consoles.

This new trend brings better choices to console games and brings them closer to the wide range of options and modes that have been available on PC for many years. During the review of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, I found that this trend seemed to be apparent, but I’m still surprised to see these game mode updates appearing frequently. I will.

So why are these game modes important? The transition from 30fps to 60fps is clearly a major problem with console games for years. This makes gameplay much smoother for a variety of titles, especially in racing and first-person shooters. Simply put, the mood of the game is very different, you can reduce typing delays and finally improve the way you play the title.

The ability to turn on all graphic options or disable some visual settings to improve performance means that you can play the game as you like. If you want a more cinematic experience, turn on resolution mode. If you want a smooth feel like butter, turn on frame rate mode. Some game developers have also introduced balanced mode, but the choice is always relatively easy compared to the myriad options for PC games.

Most games these days are trying to target 60fps, but the possibility of ray tracing means that the option to play as you like becomes more and more important. Ray tracing uses real-time lighting and effects to provide a more realistic scene in your game. This is an addition to this generation that hasn’t been fully considered by the developers, but due to the cost of performance, modern games such as Watch Dogs: Legion need to run at 30fps. Performance modes and options can be useful for this.

Insomniac Games can also quickly add new modes to the PS5’s Spider-Man Remastered to enable ray tracing in 60fps performance mode. As a result, the game gets resolution hits in the scene, but it’s much less noticeable than if you were running at 30fps instead.

Other console game updates also target the new 120fps mode. Jumping from 60fps to 120fps may seem less important to some, but Id claims it’s just as important. You will gradually notice the type of change, and if you go back from 120fps to 60fps, you will soon notice the difference. However, many people are now missing it because they need compatible TVs and monitors. Call of Duty: A surprising number of games already offer 120fps support, including well-known games such as Warzone, Destiny 2, Fortnite, and Overwatch.

Most games don’t offer full 4K at 120fps on these consoles, as ensuring that you hit 120fps means a sacrifice in resolution. With the right TV or monitor, the benefits of 120fps mode are obvious in certain games. First-person shooters like Destiny 2 are more responsive and reduce input latency for racing games like Dirt 5. If your TV supports variable refresh rates (VRRs), the benefits are even more pronounced because you get smooth gameplay without tearing the screen. The frame rate drops at these higher refresh rates.

Dirt 5s game mode.

However, these new 120fps modes don’t look the same. The Xbox Series X offers over 20 games with the 120fps option, but the PS5 is less than 10. CallofDuty: Warzone, Overwatch, and Rocket League all offer 120fps options on the Xbox side, but PS5 support is delayed. Rocket League developer Psyonix revealed last year that enabling 120 fps for Xbox games is a minor patch, but requires a full native port for the PS5.

This gap is primarily in existing popular cross-platform games, and it becomes more common as developers spend more time porting games and working on modes. Sony also plans to support VRR on the PS5 in a future update, and when it arrives, developers will support 120fps more often.

However, it is encouraging to witness the speed of game updates on these new consoles. You may still be waiting for next-generation games and real consoles in stock, but when you can buy a new Xbox or PS5, the games you’re already playing will probably offer a lot of these new modes.

