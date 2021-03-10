Williamson County Vaccine: Dell Diamond Opened as Vaccine Site





At this time, the vaccine is only given to Phase 1A and Phase 1B patients in Texas.

Round Rock, Texas Round Rock’s Dell Diamond will open as a vaccination site, Round Rock Express has announced.

The business club said that starting Friday, March 12, residents who apply for reservations will receive more than 2,000 coronavirus vaccines per day. The new site is a partnership between Round Rock Express in Williamson County and Curative, a COVID-19 testing and public health services startup.

Qualified persons can visit wilco.org to add to the waiting list.

Round Rock Express said the northwestern parking lot of Dell Diamond would serve as a registration area and the eastern parking lot would be vaccinated.

In Austin, the Circuit of the Americas is also open as a mass vaccination site for the surrounding counties. However, at this time COTA is only open on weekends. The Travis, Caldwell, Haze, and Bastrop counties are working to distribute the vaccine with COTA drive-through distribution. Leaders say they hope to eventually administer 50,000 doses weekly.

Passionate participation in the community has been a pillar of our organization’s core values ​​since Round Rock Express was founded in 2000. Chris Armendares, president of Round Rock Express, said it is a true privilege to partner with Curative and Williamson County to use Dell Diamond as a mass vaccination site. We are honored to play a role in helping Central Texas people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Through this collaboration, thousands of residents can be vaccinated daily and returned to normal.

