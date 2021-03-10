How to hide grid lines in Google Sheets





If you’re working with Google Sheets, you should already be familiar with a grid-like interface where cells are separated by borders called grid lines. However, if you want to hide these grid lines, you need to do the following:

Hide grid lines in edit view

By default, Google Sheets displays grid lines when you’re editing a spreadsheet. These are the gray lines that separate each cell. When you select a cell (or multiple cells), the spreadsheet surrounds the cell with a blue border.

Grid lines are different from cell borders. Cell borders can be manually added to cells to make them stand out. Disabling grid lines in Google Sheets does not remove additional cell borders or formatting applied to spreadsheet cells.

However, if you want to hide the grid lines when editing, you can.First, open Google Sheets and from the menu bar[表示]Click.

Select the Grid Lines option from the View menu and uncheck it.

If unchecked, all grid lines between cells in the entire spreadsheet will disappear. However, a blue border appears around the selected cell.

Hide grid lines in printed documents

The above method hides the grid lines when you edit Google Sheets, but not when you print. When printing from a sheet, grid lines cover areas that contain non-empty cells so that they can be displayed individually.

However, if you want to hide the grid lines from the printed Google Sheets document, open the spreadsheet and[ファイル]>[印刷]You need to click to open the printer settings menu.

In the Print Settings menu, select the Format category option in the right menu panel. Uncheck the Show Grid Lines option from the options listed below.

This removes all grid lines that are visible from the spreadsheet during the printing process.

Use the right panel to see other print settings, then use the left print preview panel to see the layout of your spreadsheet. If you want to continue[次へ]Click to start the printing process.

At this point, the browser or operating system printer options menu is displayed.

Make sure the correct printer, page selection, and page size are selected, then in the lower right corner[印刷]Select to start printing the spreadsheet.

This will print the Google Sheets and display the contents of the document, but remove all visible grid lines.

