Microsoft has released Windows 10 Build 21332, but removed major new features





For development channel insiders, Wednesday is the most likely day for a new Windows 10 build to arrive.

Today’s new flight, Build 21332, introduces many changes and improvements, but also removes one major new feature, the “News and Interests” experience in the Windows taskbar. Don’t panic. This is only a temporary move.

Microsoft explains:

Over the past two months, I’ve been experimenting with several variations of news and interesting experiences on the Windows taskbar. We received a lot of great feedback from Windows Insider and as a result we came up with what we believe is the best experience for our customers. The News and Interests Flyout Experience now shows two columns of content, making it quick and easy to see feeds like weather, headlines, money, and more. By default, it opens with a hover or click. Based on your feedback, future updates will also introduce an option to open with a click. As a result of these changes, we were resetting the development channel’s insider news and interest development. This means that insiders who previously enabled news and interests in the taskbar may see it disappear. please do not worry. We want to make news and interests readily available to everyone on DevChannel.

It’s important to repeat that step-by-step deployment of these features to insiders can help you quickly identify issues that can impact performance and reliability.

Other changes and improvements are:

Microsoft’s new option to paste as plain text from clipboard history (WIN + V) has been expanded to all insiders in the development channel. This build allows all users of the development channel to re-enable the theme-aware splash screen. 3D Viewer Also, Paint 3D will no longer be pre-installed on a clean install of the latest Insider Preview builds. Both apps will continue to be available in the store and will remain on your device after an OS update. Therefore, if you upgrade your PC as usual, these apps will not be changed to the app list. The math input panel has been removed as it is being used less and less. However, the input control and math recognition engine that drives the app remains an optional feature titled “Math Recognition” that you can install from Settings> Apps> Apps & Features and click Optional Features. I will. As a result, the app itself no longer exists, but the features you’ve enabled for formula entry in OneNote, Excel, and elsewhere will continue to work, and developers will continue to have input controls.

The fix is ​​as follows:

Fixed an issue in recent DevChannel builds that caused the device to hang when connecting an Xbox controller when shutting down, restarting, or going to sleep. Fixed an issue leading to About. The settings page did not exist on the previous flight. Fixed an issue where the OS info link on the Windows Update settings page did not work. Fixed an issue where some configuration search results were unexpectedly missing on recent flights.[設定]>[システム]>[電源とスリープ]If you go to, some insider settings will crash. In the latest state[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[WindowsUpdate]Fixed an issue where status information was not displayed in. On recent flights, the Chinese text on the clock month calendar and calendar flyouts did not display correctly. Fixed an issue where scrolling was unexpectedly quick. The action area of ​​the action center when the region is collapsed. Fixed a bug affecting GPU computing support for the Windows subsystem for Linux. See this GitHub issue. Fixed an issue where the clipboard history might be updated and not show the latest entries. Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard would close when launching the app, even though it was called manually using the taskbar button. Fixed the resulting issue. In a gif (via a touch keyboard or emoji panel), it was unexpectedly inserted as a single image in a particular app. Fixed an issue where inserting a red heart emoji from the touch keyboard or emoji panel using search would cause the insert to be inserted in certain apps. Despite the app supporting colored emoji, it unexpectedly appears black. Fixed an issue where when using the new dark mode for PinyinIME, the text was blackened and the hint was not displayed. Fixed an issue where the narrator wouldn’t announce when typing in a particular IME. Fixed an issue where certain TV tuners that expand or collapse the information displayed in the Candidate window would not work. Fixed an issue where devices running Trend Micro software would randomly perform a bug check on a PC bug check when renaming a file or folder on an SD card. Fixed an issue that caused a black screen to appear and explorer.exe to crash on devices with Bitdefender installed. You will need to update your Bitdefender software to resolve this issue.

The known issues are:

Microsoft is investigating reports that the update process hangs for a long time when trying to install a new build. Live preview of pinned sites is not yet enabled for all insiders, so hovering over a thumbnail on the taskbar may result in a gray window. .. Microsoft continues to improve this experience. Microsoft is working on enabling a new taskbar experience on existing fixed sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove the site from the edge: // apps page, and then re-pin the site.[News and interests] Microsoft is addressing the issue of news and interests not being available if you sign in to Windows without internet access, but come back online.[News and interests] You may not be able to dismiss news and interest flyouts with a pen.[ARM64] Insiders who have installed the preview version of the Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver on their Surface Pro X may experience dimmed display brightness. This issue has been fixed in an updated version of the preview graphics driver located at https://aka.ms/x64previewdriverprox. If you are experiencing this issue, please see our Feedback Collection for more information. Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) users who upgrade to this build will not be able to use GPU computing features. Microsoft is working on a fix for this issue. Users performing a clean install are not affected. Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue that could cause intermittent loss of network connectivity on some devices with Realtek network adapters running driver version 1.0.0.4. -Refresh rate monitor, games only run at 60Hz. Tearing can also occur in variable refresh rate monitoring scenarios. This build does not open the network flyout on the login screen, so you will not be able to connect to the new network before you log in. If your account requires internet To log in, connect Ethernet, place your device within the range of a previously configured Wi-Fi network, or log in first with another available account. By doing so, you can avoid the problem. Microsoft is working on a fix to address DWM memory. Leak introduced on the previous flight.

Photo courtesy of: charnsitr / Shutterstock

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos