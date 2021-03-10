Google Cloud makes the Healthcare Consent Management API generally available





This week, Google Cloud announced the general availability of the Healthcare Consent Management API, which aims to provide users with an easy way to manage their personal consent to the use of health data.

The API became available in public preview last fall. According to technology giants, early adopters used it to create personalized patient portals, securely integrate data into clinical workflows, and develop virtual clinical trials.

“We’re excited to add the Healthcare Consent Management API to our portfolio of solutions to help healthcare and life sciences professionals as healthcare data begins to span different devices, scenarios and locations,” Google said. Cloud Healthcare and Life Sciences Product Manager said. James Rogers on the blog post.

Important reason

During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare organizations have increasingly shifted their focus to virtual care and distance testing. This trend makes safer ways to manage patient consent more and more important.

As Rogers explains, APIs support the incorporation of digital health data into patient care and research while helping to meet the privacy and consent framework.

He gave some examples of consent and privacy information flow, including:

Administrators in your organization use the privacy concepts and terminology that your organization uses to configure a unique instance of the Healthcare Consent Management API. When a provider or researcher application provides a user with privacy options, the application creates or revise the corresponding consent record within the Healthcare Consent Management API to reflect the option selected by that user. When applications write data to the data store, they notify your organization’s Healthcare Consent Management API instance about the relevant privacy characteristics of that data. If you need to determine if your provider, researcher, or application can access your data for a particular purpose, a query is sent to the Healthcare Consent Management API to see if there is a valid consent record to allow that access. Is judged.

“The Healthcare Consent Management API adds to Google Clouds’ efforts to bring innovative technologies to the healthcare and life sciences industry, especially in data security, privacy and interoperability,” Rogers said.

Big trend

As Rogers pointed out, Google Cloud has made a number of breakthroughs in the healthcare industry in recent months. Last April, we announced the launch of a healthcare API designed to enable standardized data exchange between healthcare applications and solutions built on Google Cloud.

This was followed in November by AI tools to assist in the analysis of unstructured healthcare texts and the same month’s healthcare interoperability preparation program for healthcare organizations preparing for the implementation of 21st century treatment regulations.

On record

“With the explosive growth of the wealth of data generated by devices such as blood glucose monitors, wearables and other sources, patients and caregivers aim to safely incorporate data from more sources into their care plans. This emphasizes the importance of patient consent and privacy, “Rogers said.

Kat Jercich is a Senior Editor of Healthcare IT News. Twitter: @kjercichEmail: [email protected] Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

