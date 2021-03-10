Top 3 Logistics Technology Trends for Shippers to Stay Competitive





Staying on the cutting edge of technology requires a corporate culture that emphasizes innovation and repetition, in addition to time and capital investment.

I recently met Jim French, Chief Technology Officer of Transplace, to get an idea of ​​the inside of the influential trends in logistics technology. Transplace has increased its investment in technology by 25% each year over the past four years, he says.

According to the French, we take innovation and invention seriously and encourage our employees to push the boundaries of what is possible with our advanced technology.

With all the logistics and supply chain advances available, it can be confusing to identify influential technology investments that will help shippers stay competitive after 2021. .. French offers three areas of logistics technology to consider.

Data-driven decision making

Investing in a robust transportation management system (TMS) is one of the most important decisions for shippers. Cloud-based TMS provides real-time clarity of transportation networks, data insights, dashboards, reports, and analytics. With the right TMS, you can save 6-10% shipping costs within 6-12 months. 1

The French understand that TMS is not a new technology. In fact, the hottest innovations in logistics and supply chain technology may not be the latest, but they continue to be refined and refined. Through iterative and continuous improvement, we are improving our technology platforms and processes, giving our clients a competitive advantage.

For shippers using traditional TMS, the new logistics solution platform gives shippers access to new technologies such as real-time visibility, service forecasting, service performance benchmarking, network collaboration, and optimization. These standalone products are fast and cost-effective for shippers to leverage Transplaces’ state-of-the-art logistics technology, intelligence, and visibility to work with their current TMS infrastructure to optimize supply chain operations. This is a highly effective method.

Data democratization enables logistics technology specialists to find opportunities to minimize risk and save costs, enabling shippers to make smarter decisions for better business outcomes. .. The TMS app makes dashboards and analytics accessible from anywhere in the world.

French advises the shipper. If you haven’t considered the latest upgrade to the TMS platform, be sure to check what’s new. For example, Transplace leads the TMS industry by enabling instant pricing from multiple providers, but carriers without this feature interact directly through traditional carrier portals for spot shipping. I can do it.

Emergency response plan and business continuity

Logistics and transportation are expected to continue to fluctuate in 2021. In addition, retailers want greater visibility across their supply chains to avoid empty shelves. Invest in emergency response planning and technology that enhances business continuity.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) support intelligent inventory demand forecasting, production scheduling, and predictive analytics. With AI and ML, you can complete tasks that can take days or weeks for humans to unravel in just minutes. More and more logistics execution will be automated, saving time and increasing efficiency in the supply chain.

For example, Transplace has upgraded its tracking portal and control tower as a central source for managing dynamic and complex plans. The display shows hotspots in addition to weather and road accidents, helping shippers avoid disruptions to their transportation networks. Combined with powerful integration for real-time location and status updates, AI can accurately predict problems before they occur, allowing mitigations to minimize impact.

Near-real-time data processing continues to advance through IoT devices, APIs, and potentially blockchain shared ledgers. The latest technology goes beyond geolocation visibility, and the superior accuracy and timeliness of your data allows you to adjust your logistics plan to avoid delays and confusion. Smarter, more automated supply chain analysis minimizes risk, identifies root causes, improves sourcing performance, and accelerates forecasts. With automated data processing and predictive analytics, workloads are better coordinated between supply chains, transportation departments, and logistics partners.

Multi-sipper collaboration

Increased collaboration between shippers, carriers, logistics and the transportation community increases agility. The latest technology upgrades regular digital mediation relationships. Today, supply chain professionals leverage capacity and cost through collaboration of multiple shippers, planned and dynamic continuous movement, LTL pools, and other strategic carrier partnerships. You can improve your management.

To accommodate rapidly changing situations, Transplace has developed network services to support shippers with capacity challenges and demands. Network services will leverage the $ 11 billion cargo under Transplaces’ control to bring significant advances in the collaboration of multiple shippers. Network services identify optimization opportunities that bring significant transportation cost savings to both shipper and carrier communities through AI, ML, and industry-leading technologies.

Transplace has also launched a set of APIs for connecting carriers to its Freight Allocation Module (FAM). This is an auction and bidding technology within the Transplaces logistics platform that allows carriers to bid on lanes. These APIs significantly reduce the timing of auctions without compromising the ability to find true market prices in near real time. Accessed from the Transplaces API portal, this solution is an easy, low-cost way for shippers and carriers to integrate with Transplace.

The French conclude that shippers need to partner with supply chain experts to tailor their solutions to meet their specific needs. Technology must be customizable and flexible as circumstances change and business evolves.

For more information on Transplaces’ industry-leading TMS and customizable technically available services and solutions, please visit https://www.transplace.com/contact/connect-with-an-expert/.

1 Source: ARC Advisory Group: https: //www.arcweb.com/market-studies/transportation-management-systems

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos