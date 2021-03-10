Call of Duty: Activision drops clues, rumors of Warzone nuclear event gain momentum





Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors that Call of Duty: Warzone will soon experience a catastrophic event and change the face of the game overnight-and Activision has some subtle and less subtle points in that direction. Not just started dropping clues.

Activision recently released a teaser video containing an in-world news report about zombies invading Verdansk. Shortly thereafter, I sent a stolen package to content creators who referred to “Gourag” and the outside world as insecure. Together, those clues suggest that zombies will overtake Verdansk, and it may require the use of nuclear warheads to wipe them all out.

Named after the nuclear warhead discovered in Bunker 11 in 2020, according to some prominent leakers, this fictional “nuclear event” will be played on March 11th to coincide with the game’s first anniversary. Completely destroys the Verdansk map. Pave the way for a whole new locale.

That said, these rumors are primarily based on the work and opinion of the leaker, so there is no reliable way to know if anything will happen on March 11. A strike to change the map given that other battle royale games like Fortnite take advantage of terrain-changing disasters such as meteors. It doesn’t seem too far to expect Warzone to follow, but the exact timing is a mystery to everyone so far.

In February, VGC released a report claiming that Activision would blow up Verdansk to move Warzone from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare setting to the 80’s-themed Black Ops series. VGC also reported that nuclear weapons were initially planned to correspond to the release of Black Ops Cold War last year, but have been postponed. The report suggested that the nuclear weapons themselves would occur sometime in March or April.

These are all rumors in nature, but the leaker is said to have dug up a surprising amount of detail about upcoming events. For example, Call of Duty’s leaker Zesty CODLeaks recently posted a 6-minute video clip (because it was deleted). Dialog lines claim to be added to the game in the near future. These lines seem to refer to the sandbox areas that will be added to the game after blasting, supporting vehicle racing, safe areas, and obstacle courses.

Other lines seem to correspond to the rumored “plague mode” in which players try to defeat hordes of zombies as the bomb approaches Verdansk. Zombies have certainly recently invaded Verdansk, where cargo tankers crashed into the city’s harbor and dumped undead throughout popular drop sites. Forums like Warzone subreddit have several different theories. Some fans believe that zombies will slowly overtake Verdansk in each area until authorities have no choice but to use the entire city as a nuclear weapon to stop the tragedy.

Zombies have been witnessed leaving the #WarzoneShipwreck. Our BCH4 reporter Mike Field is currently on the scene to tell us what he knows. For more information on the story under development, keep it locked in BCH4 News. pic.twitter.com/hpzu8ZvO2e

Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 5, 2021

At Warzone subreddit, players are arguing whether new maps will actually appear in the next few days, or whether the maps will change slightly to accommodate the Black Ops Cold War theme of the 80’s. .. Believers point out that both popular battle royale games like Apex Legend and Fortnite had new maps as of the year. Skeptics cite the ongoing problem with Warzone’s huge installation size as evidence that new maps will not appear soon. After all, how can it be adapted to the console’s hard drive? That said, Warzone already added a new map in December, which was a regenerated island in a compact combat arena.

Regardless of the theory you subscribe to, there is one thing that is certain. It seems unlikely that Activision would create a series of Easter eggs that would lead to Bunker 11’s nuclear weapons if it wasn’t planned to trigger at some point. It is not yet known if that will happen on March 11th.

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Use an html5 video-enabled browser to watch the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Currently playing: Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island Livestream

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos