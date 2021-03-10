



Integrate Google Drive with Microsoft Office to share files online for real-time collaboration. To easily open Office documents and save them to Google Drive, install Google Drive for your desktop. You can also open Office documents in the Google Drive app. This app allows multiple users to collaborate at the same time. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Microsoft makes the OneDrive cloud service easy to use in Microsoft Office, but it’s not limited to its pairing, you can also integrate Google Drive with Microsoft Office. This not only allows you to use Google’s online storage for Office documents, but also enhances collaboration. For example, you can open an Office document in Google Docs, which allows multiple people to edit the file at the same time. Here’s everything you need to know about Google Drive and Office integration.

How to integrate Google Drive with Microsoft Office

Installing Google Drive for your desktop on Windows gives you direct access to the Google Drive online storage location within the Microsoft Office app. This means that you can open and save files directly from Office to Google’s cloud.

Any changes you make to your Office document will be immediately available to other users sharing the file. It will also be available in Office if other users make changes to the file in Google Docs.

To get started, download and install Google Drive for your desktop. Log in to your Google account when prompted.

After installing the app and logging in, Windows Explorer will display a new drive that corresponds to your online Google Drive. You can work with these files on your desktop in the usual way, or you can open them in Microsoft Office.

When you install Google Drive for your desktop, Google Drive appears as a virtual drive on your PC, so you can easily open Office documents and save them to Google Drive. How to upload Dave Johnson / Insider Office files to Google Drive

If you have Office documents stored locally on your computer, you can upload them to Google Drive for storage and online editing. There are several ways to do this.

If you already have Google Drive for your desktop installed (see previous section), you can open the virtual Google Drive folder and Office Documents folder on your desktop to copy or move files between the two locations. You can also upload the file via a web browser. Open Google Drive in your browser window. Click New and select Upload File. Select one or more files from your computer and they will be uploaded to Google Drive. Finally, you can drag and drop it in your browser. Open Google Drive in your browser window. File one or more files to upload and drag them to your browser’s Google Drive. Release in the folder where you want to save. You can easily upload Office documents to Google Drive using your web browser. Dave Johnson / Insider How to edit Office documents on Google Drive

You can open any Office document in Google Drive. For example, when you open a Word file in Google Docs, Google automatically imports the file and usually retains all formats. Doing this allows multiple users to open and edit Office documents in Google Drive at the same time, just like regular Google Docs.

In addition, if you later open the document in Office, it will retain all the edits and comments made to Google Drive.

If you want to permanently convert the file to Google Docs (if you no longer use Microsoft Office), open the file in the Google Drive app and open it.[ファイル]Click.[ファイル]In the menu dropdown[Googleドキュメントとして保存]Select (or Google Sheets or Google Slides, depending on the app you’re using).

You can save Office documents as Google Docs. Dave Johnson / Insider How to share Google Docs with people using Microsoft Office

If you’re collaborating with someone who only uses Office, you can share Google Docs with that person in Office format.

Open the file you want to share in the Google Drive app.[ファイル]Click in the drop-down menu[このファイルをメールで送信]Choose.In the mail window, drop down (by default)[PDF]Is set to) and click[MicrosoftWord]Choose.Specify the mail destination[送信]Click. If you need to share your Google Docs in Office format with someone, you can send them from Google Drive in the format you want.Dave Johnson / Insider

