Think about Chegg’s prediction that 25% of colleges could go out of business





The headline that caught my eye this morning was "25% of colleges could go out of business." Chegg's CEO says the pandemic is accelerating higher education reckoning.

If you reach the free quota, the Fortune article is behind the paywall. At the beginning of August 21, 2020, you should be able to read a Yahoo Finance article titled “25% of Universities That May Go Out of Business: Chegg CEO”.

An important quote from Yahoo’s article is that Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig claims:

… The coronavirus pandemic could eliminate 25% of all US universities as underfunded universities struggle to adapt to the changing educational environment.

“78% of all students say they go to college just to get a better job. If school doesn’t get cheaper, don’t go online and expand your curriculum. What they have In addition, they will go out of business because they are related to skills and do not make it more convenient for the student base, “he said.

Here, I think it’s worth pausing to recognize where ed-tech executives and scholars like Rosensweig (like me-maybe you) are often talking past each other.

When I read that Chegg’s CEO predicts that 25% of colleges could be closed, I have two reactions.

Reaction 1: Why do higher education executives seem not to talk about public investment withdrawal as one of the main causes of higher education vulnerabilities?

In my hometown of New Hampshire, the Governor is proposing to integrate a public higher education system, in the process of providing state support from $ 151.7 million in 2020 to 138 million in 2023. Reduced to dollars, down 9%. This is in an environment where New Hampshire has already provided one of the lowest levels of state funding for higher education.

To my ears-and I realize this is my prejudice-Rosensweig’s predictions sound like they’re piled up. Instead of claiming more generous support in the higher education sector, ed-tech executives seem to believe that universities can innovate in ways to get out of the funding crisis. There is no doubt that there is room for innovation after the second stage. However, this goal of encouraging institutional innovation should be contextualized in a broader policy environment that is creating a shortage inherent in the entire higher education sector.

Reaction 2: Universities are mission-driven, and innovations such as conversions by ed-tech executives may not match the core values ​​of the institution.

Solutions to the funding, demographics, and cost challenges facing universities are often assembled by edtech on agility and adaptability. If the school can make the offering cheaper and more work-focused, everything will be OK.

There are undoubted benefits to a critical analysis of how universities are organized, but this analysis should be softened by the perception that non-profit higher education institutions are not operating as businesses. These are mission-led organizations dedicated to both providing educational opportunities and expanding knowledge.

For most schools, redesigning offerings is (relatively) easy to benefit students who have the greatest access to resources. However, fairness and access goals take precedence over efficiency-related goals. Institutional innovations can benefit some students and perhaps help the school’s bottom line, but it can also leave many of the students the school is currently servicing.

This does not mean that ed-tech executives like Dan Rosen’s Wage should not take a critical position on our higher education system. They should raise their voice. We need to talk about the role we can all play in supporting the most vulnerable universities.

We say we need to find a way to not talk beyond each other. This different kind of conversation begins with an understanding of how scholars understand the role of educational institutions and recognize the external challenges of funding and demography that almost every school is currently facing. I can.

For ed-tech executives, a better stance may be to position themselves as a higher education student rather than an expert with answers to all higher education issues.

As the saying goes, “certainty is low. Contact us more.”

